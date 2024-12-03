Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Elsa Hosk just schooled us on how to wear a beret for winter in 2024
Subscribe
Elsa Hosk just schooled us on how to wear a beret for winter in 2024
Elsa Hosk poses in a grey coat, beret, shirt and trouser combo© @hoskelsa

Elsa Hosk just schooled us on how to wear a beret for winter in 2024

The Swedish model is fuelling the French classic's revival this season

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Cosy comforts are quickly becoming Elsa Hosk's fashion kryptonite and for those of us who struggle to style in the colder months, we couldn’t be more grateful. 

Posting to her Instagram feed on Sunday night, the Swedish model, mother and entrepreneur showed fans just how sleek and chic an all-grey ensemble can be. 

Calling on her favourite designer brands to curate the look, as well as her own namesake label Helsa, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel proved gloomy grey needn’t be boring, not even in the slightest. 

Elsa Hosk wears a grey outfit and white sneakers on her Instagram© @hoskelsa
The stylish mogul never fails to impress

Opting for a set of baggy grey suit trousers, a dark grey button-up from The Row, a structured long overcoat from her own brand, a set of Miu Miu sneakers and a white leather Jacquemus bag, Elsa nailed the art of colourblocking. 

Elsa Hosk styles a grey Miu Miu beret with a matching grey coat and button-up shirt© @hoskelsa
Elsa's Miu Miu beret is made from 100% wool

The cherry on top of the already peak-chic ensemble was her grey Miu Miu beret, a style which has just skyrocketed to the top of our own winter wishlist. 

The dreamy woollen option is currently retailing online for £430 and features the brand’s iconic logo embroidered in white thread on the front. 

It’s been a while since the French fashion favourite has been in style, six years to be exact. Rita Ora, Cara Delevingne and Bella Hadid were major stans of the flat-crowned cap back in 2018, all spotted sporting the style on various occasions. 

Though the style is synonymous with elegant French fashion, made famous in the 1920s by the likes of Audrey Hepburn, Coco Chanel and Brigitte Bardot, it’s climbing it's way back into the zeitgeist, largely thanks to Lily Collins' character in Emily in Paris who reminded fashion lovers just how fun the accessory can be.

As Elsa Hosk just so effortlessly proved, the beret is the chicer, sleeker, much more fashionable elder sister of the knitted beanie and is the perfect accompaniment to elevate any cold-weather ensemble. 

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More