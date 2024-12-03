Elsa Hosk just schooled us on how to wear a beret for winter in 2024

Cosy comforts are quickly becoming Elsa Hosk's fashion kryptonite and for those of us who struggle to style in the colder months, we couldn’t be more grateful.

Posting to her Instagram feed on Sunday night, the Swedish model, mother and entrepreneur showed fans just how sleek and chic an all-grey ensemble can be.

Calling on her favourite designer brands to curate the look, as well as her own namesake label Helsa, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel proved gloomy grey needn’t be boring, not even in the slightest.

© @hoskelsa The stylish mogul never fails to impress

Opting for a set of baggy grey suit trousers, a dark grey button-up from The Row, a structured long overcoat from her own brand, a set of Miu Miu sneakers and a white leather Jacquemus bag, Elsa nailed the art of colourblocking.

© @hoskelsa Elsa's Miu Miu beret is made from 100% wool

The cherry on top of the already peak-chic ensemble was her grey Miu Miu beret, a style which has just skyrocketed to the top of our own winter wishlist.

The dreamy woollen option is currently retailing online for £430 and features the brand’s iconic logo embroidered in white thread on the front.

It’s been a while since the French fashion favourite has been in style, six years to be exact. Rita Ora, Cara Delevingne and Bella Hadid were major stans of the flat-crowned cap back in 2018, all spotted sporting the style on various occasions.

Though the style is synonymous with elegant French fashion, made famous in the 1920s by the likes of Audrey Hepburn, Coco Chanel and Brigitte Bardot, it’s climbing it's way back into the zeitgeist, largely thanks to Lily Collins' character in Emily in Paris who reminded fashion lovers just how fun the accessory can be.

As Elsa Hosk just so effortlessly proved, the beret is the chicer, sleeker, much more fashionable elder sister of the knitted beanie and is the perfect accompaniment to elevate any cold-weather ensemble.