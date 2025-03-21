Elsa Hosk shares sultry high-fashion shots to launch an exciting collaboration 

When it comes to high-fashion fatale, Swedish model and mother of one Elsa Hosk knows a thing or two.

The former Victoria's Secret angel has made her love for chic style into a successful career, and her newest collaboration with famed footwear brand Giaborghini proves just that.

Taking to her Instagram on Thursday night, the entrepreneur and founder of Helsa Studio debuted her new capsule collection in utter style, keeping her wardrobe non-existent to ensure the footwear styles did all the talking.

Never one to shy from a bold naked moment- let's not forget that she pioneered the ‘coat with nothing underneath’ trend which is now donned on repeat by the likes of Hailey Bieber and Nicola Peltz Beckham, Elsa posed in a series of stylish snaps, baring all and making a strong statement for footwear being the hero of every outfit.

© @hoskelsa All emphasis was on the footwear for the campaign

In one snap Elsa can be seen showing off a square-toe, snakeskin print brown mule, styling the kitten-heel delights with a sheer brown bodysuit and set of camel-toned crew socks.

© @hoskelsa Loafers and white socks are going to be a major SS25 trend

Next on the carousel of dreamy images and possibly a favourite in the new collaboration collection was a set of black snakeskin loafers, worn Hailey Bieber style with a pair of white socks.

© @hoskelsa Could animal print tights also be a SS25 hero?

Bold animal prints make up the majority of the new collection, both zebra and cheetah prints making an appearance in the form of a sleek kitten heel and comfy flat slide.

© @hoskelsa Long live the ballet-flat aesthetic

For fans of 2024’s beloved ballet flat craze, the model made sure to include a pair of cutout options in various colourways, styling the cream options with a ruched sheer midi skirt and the red options with a set of low-rise trousers.

Elsa announced her excitement for the collection in her caption: “I was so excited and honoured to collaborate and blend @giaborghini’s exquisite Italian craftsmanship and heritage with Helsa’s contemporary and sophisticated perspective. Each piece is thoughtfully designed to embody effortless movement and playful personality.”

The full capsule is available to shop now exclusively on FWRD and Giaborghini, with prices starting from £410.