Kylie Jenner's slinky skintight dress is a red hot choice for balmy summer nights

In a fashion season flooded with minimalist whites and breezy neutrals, leave it to everyone's favourite beauty mogul Kylie Jenner to ignite the palette with unapologetic, high-octane glamour.

The style icon has once again delivered a fashion moment worthy of the spotlight - this time in a scorching hot red body-hugging dress that screams heat plus confidence (if only the weather would play ball, eh?)

Red is undoubtedly a colour of power, sensuality and bold femininity - everything we want to channel for summer 2025, even if we're just popping to the supermarket.

It's fair to say Kylie isn't afraid of a sexy moment, and this body-centric design sculpts the perfect silhouette and is actually from her own clothing label Khy as part of a collaboration with seriously cool London based designer Dilara Findikoglu.

© @kyliejenner Kylie Jenner in her seriously scorching midi dress

Proving that sultriness doesn't require a micro-hemline (though you'll have to claw itsy bitsy hot pants from our claws this summer), this family-friendly midi length would be perfect for barbecues and date night alike.

What sets the look apart is the simplicity of her styling. The Y2K approved transparent heels add a bit of lift but don't compete for attention, the barely-there aesthetic letting the dress speak for itself.

© @kyliejennner The star opted for a slinky silhouette

And it wouldn't be Kylie without some seriously glamorous hair and makeup. Tousled waves are her signature at this point, paired with a bronzed glow and neutral lip.

This is the essence of 2025's luxury fashion ethos - less noise, more impact. Intention statement is preferred over maximalist chaos, and Kylie's look is a reminder that we don't always need lots of layers.

Sometimes all it takes is the right dress, the right attitude and if needed, kind friend to take lots of Instagram pics for you (or a perfect mirror for selfies a là Kylie.)