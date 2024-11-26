Elsa Hosk has officially made the daring plunge neckline her autumn/winter uniform

We’ve come to the conclusion that it's 100% just Elsa Hosk's fashion fantasy world and we’re all living in it. And to be honest, we wouldn't have it any other way.

Just when we thought there would be absolutely no more space in her wardrobe to fit yet another seriously stylish autumn-approved look, she takes to Instagram to post a 20-image carousel dump, wearing something different in every snap.

Though every ensemble worn in the image series is peak-chic and dreamier than ever, there are a few dresses in particular that caught our fashion-loving eye, all of which feature a daring plunging neckline.

© @hoskelsa The vibrant red combo is perfect for Christmas festivities and beyond

The first sultry ensemble is both ultra chic and Christmas-approved due to the fact it’s in a vibrant red hue. Retailing for £268, the 'Jersey Deep V Maxi Dress’ is made from a stretchy viscose and elastane blend and features a sculpted plunging neckline, long sleeves and a maxi hemline. In true It-Girl fashion, Elsa styled the bold statement with a pair of patent red pointed-toe pumps and a set of chunky knit long gloves- two accessories that are now at the top of our wishlists.

© @hoskelsa The 36-year-old loves a deep neckline

The second dress on our watchlist is the almost sold-out ‘Natasha Ruched Dress’ in the shade Moss. Perfect for a decadent festive dining date or a night out with the girls, this form-fitting option comes complete with intricate hip ruching detailing, a midriff cut-out and, you guessed it, an ultra plunge neckline. To ensure all emphasis was on the dress, Elsa wore it with no jewellery and a natural make-up look.

Both dresses (as well as everything else worn in the post) are from the Swedish model's newest Helsa collection which is exclusively available at FWRD and Revolve.

© @hoskelsa Also included in the collection is a range of cosy knits and styling staples

Elsa made sure both fans of her and her namesake fashion label knew just how obsessed she is with the new collection, noting in her Instagram post: “I hope you enjoy my favorite [sic] collection yet” while also commenting on the inspiration behind it: “Tonal Fall is inspired by my personal journey, my love for spending time with family, the beauty of transitional seasons, the colors [sic] of fall and the joy of creating versatile pieces that feel both timeless, modern and offers the warmth and comfort I crave when the season changes.”

If you’ve ever been at a loss for what to wear during the autumn months, Elsa’s love for sultry plunge necklines is the exact belt of inspiration needed.