Mia Regan’s 'Dad Jorts' are a post-break up power move - and fashion editors are obsessed

At this point, Mia Regan could turn up in a bin bag and it would end up on a Pinterest board.

But at the recent Choose Love event at Louie London - where she joined the crowd celebrating the launch of the “Queer Was Always Here” T-shirts - Mia proved once again that she’s the undisputed queen of anti-glamour glam.

How? With a pair of dad jorts so devastatingly normcore, fashion editors haven’t been able to exhale since.

Let’s start from the hem up. Her jorts were knee-skimming, khaki, and as slouchy as a Sunday morning. The kind of shorts your dad wears to mow the lawn. The look was cinched with a western-style cow-print belt, slung low on her hips, adding a subtle yeehaw twist to the utilitarian cut… Americana with a side of ironic it-girl rebellion.

Mia redefined normcore cool

Although the term jorts is being thrown around liberally, let’s get technical for a second: Mia’s shorts are, strictly speaking, Bermudas. Jorts - short for jean shorts - require denim credentials, and these roomy, khaki-hued numbers don’t qualify. But in the age of fashion semantics, where cargo pants become partywear and ballet flats storm the rave scene, we’re letting it slide. After all, the dad energy remains fully intact.

On top, Mia kept things effortlessly cool in a slightly oversized white tee adorned with an abstract black graphic, giving the whole look a loose, borrowed-from-the-boyfriend energy.

Speaking of boyfriends, fashion fans are still reeling from her breakup with Romeo Beckham, but if this look proves anything, it’s that post-breakup style glow-ups are real. And for Mia, the era of baggy shorts and brunette locks (yes, she recently dyed her signature blonde hair a rich, chestnut brown) has well and truly begun.

It-girls Mia Regan and Minmie Sangsawang nailed low-key Gen Z style

As if the jorts didn’t already have enough going on, she paired them with gold mesh ballet flats - yes, flats - showing that she really doesn't care for convention when it comes to red carpet dressing.

In her hand? A brown leather bomber jacket, casually draped over her arm like a seasoned editor who just stepped out of a Margiela showroom.

Mia posed next to fellow style muse Minmie Sangsawang, who complemented her in a ribbed purple knit and cream skirt combo - together forming a dynamic duo of Gen Z cool meets thrift-core.

While bermudas might seem like the awkward cousin in the shorts family, their rebrand is well underway - and Mia is leading the charge.

Whether slung low with a tank top or styled up with tailored layers, the long short is becoming the summer silhouette. And if you weren’t already convinced, Mia’s latest look might just be the moment that converts even the most jort-averse among us.

Daisy dukes are dead? Long live the dad-approved jorts.