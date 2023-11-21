Romeo Beckham just got a Mia Regan name tattoo, in heartfelt tribute to the model

In a romantic gesture that has captured the hearts of their fashion fans and followers alike, Romeo Beckham showcased his devotion to body art and long-term love by getting his girlfriend Mia Regan's name tattooed on his arm.

The son of iconic power couple David and Victoria Beckham chose the endearing nickname “Mooch” for the permanent tattoo, a moniker that Mia Regan goes by on her Instagram handle, @mimimoocher.

The intimate revelation unfolded in a series of photos posted on TikTok by Mia, who joyfully shared glimpses of her 21st birthday celebration saying, “21st birthday filled with, Love, giggles, puppy dawgs, ottolenghi cakes and kissies.” (The model’s birthday is on the 19 November.) The images not only showcased the affection between the young couple but also highlighted the effortless style that both Romeo and Mia have become known for.

© TikTok Romeo now has Mia's nickname "Mooch" tatood on his arm

Mia, a model and style icon in her own right, donned a black short-sleeved turtleneck from Susamusa, paired with her trademark baggy jeans and an edgy soft mullet tucked into a "clean girl" bun. Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan, whose relationship has often been under the spotlight, are both celebrated for their distinct sense of style. The couple has become a dynamic duo in the fashion world, and their fashion-forward choices are closely followed.

Mia also shared other snaps from her 21st birthday celebrations



This isn't the first time Mia has shared insights into Romeo's tattoo journey. In a vlog posted earlier this month, she took viewers on a day in her life, offering a peek into her chic routine and impeccable fashion sense. The highlight of the video was when Mia excitedly revealed that Romeo had visited a tattoo studio, a ‘routine outing’ for the couple with Mia sharing, “we went to watch Romeo get a tattoo as usual.” Although the specific design wasn't disclosed at the time, it added an element of mystery and intrigue to Romeo's evolving sense of style.

Romeo Beckham's dedication to body art isn't new. In October, he unveiled a Virgil Abloh-inspired tattoo on his Instagram Stories, featuring a poignant quote by the late Off-White founder. It says, “Life is so short you can’t waste even a day subscribing to what someone thinks you can do versus knowing what you can do.” The tattoo, skillfully done by London-based artist Pablo, conveyed a powerful message about seizing every moment in life and staying true to oneself.