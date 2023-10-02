Mia Regan channels David Beckham in 'Blokecore' football shirt

Model and Gen-Z style influencer Mia Regan has officially joined the Blokecore brigade, and we're totally here for it.

The 20-year-old rocked up to Stella McCartney's SS24 show at Paris Fashion Week wearing a look that felt extremely in tune with the Beckham family's football-centric aesthetic.

Mia injected the front row with a splash of her signature offbeat glamour, sporting a football jersey created by Stella McCartney for the Arsenal x Adidas collaboration.

The emerging model is currently dating Romeo, and judging by her latest 'fit, it appears that spending time in the company of his football-loving family, specifically Romeo's football legend father David, has made a lasting impact.

© Getty Mia opted for an Arsenal shirt created by Stella McCartney

The blue and white jersey featured vibrant pink accents, Adidas' signature three-stripe detail and, of course, the north London team's cannon emblem. Big up The Gunners and all that.

Despite training with the club, David never officially played for Arsenal, but still, we're here for Mia's gentle outfit homage, intentional or otherwise.

© Getty The young model styled her football shirt with a denim skirt

Mia styled her sporty tee alongside pieces that felt somewhat incongruous, not Adidas Sambas, trackies or any other pieces that scream Blokecore (essentially, retro football kits out of context).

Instead, her football shirt was the outlier – her two-tone denim maxi skirt, slouchy tan boots and rich brown bucket bag felt harmonious and suitably autumnal. Swerving cohesion, her look felt fresh and interesting with a distinctly cool-girl edge.

Mia's Blokecore moment comes just after she dialled up the drama for the Victoria Beckham SS24 show.

© Getty The stylish model outside Victoria Beckham's SS24 show

As part of the Beckham entourage, she supported her boyfriend's mother's latest collection with her presence on the front row at the lavish Parisian townhouse where the show was staged. Mia wore an azure mini dress with asymmetric ruching, styled with black fishnets and vertiginous platforms.