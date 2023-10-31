Mia Regan just borrowed Romeo Beckham's favourite jewellery

Modern fashion icon Mia Regan is constantly influencing us in the outfit department.

From cool-girl baggy jean silhouettes to silver ballet flats, safe to say, if it's on Mia's radar, we're interested.

But to whom does she turn for fashion inspiration?

If her latest jewellery obsession is anything to go by, Mia has started taking cues from her boyfriend Romeo Beckham – and the result is super cute.

© Instagram / @mimimoocher Romeo loves a calculated jewellery moment

A proud possessor of his own unique sartorial standpoint, the second eldest of the Beckham siblings is always on his accessory A-game.

A quick scroll on his Instagram page proves that Romeo loves topping off his outfits with a sense of flair, from ultra-covetable beanies to striking sunglasses.

Jewellery is another of the areas in which he excels. The 21-year-old often relies on huggie earrings for a hint of silver, favouring a pair with celestial-esque charms.

© Instagram / @mimimoocher Mia wore a pair of huggies with a super cute celestial design

And it appears that Mia is taking a leaf out of Romeo's style playbook, borrowing his favourite jewellery look in a series of recent social media posts. Sharing is caring, right?

Paying tribute to her dog Otto's namesake, Mia cuddled her pooch in a TikTok set to Loyle Carner and Jordan Rakei's Ottolenghi.

The 20-year-old was serving effortless off-duty vibes in a white ribbed tank top and baggy jeans, but what caught our eye above all else was her choice of jewellery.

Mia's unfussy claw clip updo revealed a pair of dainty huggies in her lobes, embossed with a shooting star-inspired design – just like her boyfriend Romeo's.

Matching looks when they're not even together? Now that's true relationship commitment.