Queen Letizia's printed midi dress is the perfect holiday wardrobe addition

When it comes to elegant off-duty style in the royal world, Queen Letizia of Spain nails it every time.

Whether she's out and about attending opulent events, celebrating her family at various different occasions or attending high-profile events, the 52-year-old royal is the definition of a style Queen.

Proving that her wardrobe is filled to the brim with effortless occasionware staples, the mother of two was spotted attending the official opening of the Madrid Book Fair 2025 in a look that's perfect for a sun-soaked holiday abroad.

© WireImage The stylish royal oozed effortless sophistication

Considering the current temperatures in the Spanish capital right now are sitting around the 30 degrees celsius mark, the stylish royal opted for a floaty midi dress adorned with a hand-drawn floral pattern.

The open neck style, which also features a double fabric belt accent, is Boss’ famed ‘Dalluah Fantasy Dress’ style, a silhouette which the fashion house releases season after season in various different colourways and prints.

Currently retailing online for £389, Queen Letizia’s dress is also part of the brand’s responsible collection, which is described as being made from: “At least 60% certified cellulosic fibres, derived from natural raw wood material and sourced from responsibly managed forests.”

© WireImage The hairstyle is perfect for when you want it off your face but still down

To elevate the already ultra-chic look, the stylish Queen added a set of white strappy heeled sandals and a pair of decadent drop freshwater pearl earrings.

Despite the sweltering temperatures, she wore her long locks down in a side-parted style, the front pieces tucked behind her ears and fixed with hairgrips.

According to H! Fashion’s Tania Leslau, Queen Letizia’s ensemble is bang on trend for SS25, describing the humble white dress as: “A piece that can work in any wardrobe - perfect for the minimalist and a complete style-shift for the maximalist, but it’s how you style it that makes all the difference.”