Queen Letizia just delivered a masterclass in high-waisted jeans

Queen Letizia of Spain is the definition of a royal style icon.

The former journalist and wife of King Felipe VI has cemented herself as a fashion muse through her wardrobe choices that are always effortlessly chic and fashion-forward.

On Saturday, the King and Queen of Spain and their daughter Princesa Leonor traveled to Galicia to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the swearing-in of the flag of King Felipe VI's Navy class.

For the occasion, Letizia perfected the failproof 'jeans and a nice top' formula, opting for a pair of mid-wash, high-waisted jeans, a white blouse from And Other Stories and a woven black bag that gave major Bottega vibes, but was actually from Spanish high street retailer Mango.

© Europa Press News Letizia donned the chicest seventies blouse with high-rise jeans

Whilst her outfit formula was so simple, the silhouettes she put together delivered a 2024 masterclass in styling up high-waisted jeans. While low-slung, nineties style silhouettes are favoured at the moment, style icons including Letizia, Meghan Markle and Victoria Beckham continue to prove why the leg-lengthening high rise is a timeless classic.

The Spanish Queen paired her look with a cotton blouse featuring an embroidered floral pattern and elegant balloon sleeves, adding a subtle touch of seventies flair (pun intended) to her look.

© Europa Press News The King and Queen of Spain and Princess Leonor stepped out in Galicia

Seventies fashion is huge right now. After the critically acclaimed series Daisy Jones & The Six show aired in March 2023, an obsession with the retro aesthetic developed. This was only heightened when Chemena Kamali took over as creative director of Maison Chloé in October, putting billowing boho back on the fashion map.

© Instagram/@victoriabeckham Victoria Beckham also schooled us in styling high-waisted jeans for this season

Prior to her spring/summer 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week last week, Victoria Beckham also schooled us in styling up high-waisted jeans for the new season. She paired a simple white t-shirt with the chicest grey flared jeans featuring contrasting white stitching.

Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor oozed cool-girl casual in a white V-neck and corset-style tank top with high-waisted mom jeans in a light, acid-wash finish.

Much to the delight of those of us who aren't brave enough to don the Y2K low-rise, the fashion set is proving that high-rise waistlines are here to stay this season.