Queen Letizia just wore an H&M dress that looks like couture

Is there anything more satisfying when clothes shopping than finding a piece that gives 'luxe for less' vibes?

A boho-esque Free People dress that could have come straight from a Chemena Kamali Chloé collection, a chunky Mango jumper that replicates Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen's The Row, and (our favourite way of course) finding a luxury gem in a charity shop that admirers would never know we paid a fraction of the price for.

Well, Queen Letizia of Spain has just showcased her best bargain find and we can't get enough.

© Pablo Cuadra Letizia attended the opening of the 2024/2025 season of the Royal Theatre in Madrid, Spain

The stylish royal stepped out at the opening of the 2024/2025 season of the Royal Theatre in Madrid in a stunning black A-line midi dress featuring an elegant V-shaped neckline, a flattering fitted bodice and opulent feather accents.

Proving the power of a little black dress, King Felipe VI's wife's outfit oozed sophistication, which was only amplified by her pairing of gold Aquazurra block heels and a metallic gold baguette-style clutch from Magrit.

© Pablo Cuadra She stunned in the most expensive looking H&M dress

On the surface, the stylish royal's dress could have been from Saint Laurent to Chanel - but in reality, it was from H&M's conscious collection from autumn/winter 2018 and retailed at £119 at the time of sale.

Though the dress is on the pricier side for H&M, it's significantly more affordable than an actual couture piece, proving that dressing expensive doesn't actually mean having to splash the cash.

Royal fashion fans agreed that Letizia's look was utterly jaw-dropping. Underneath the Instagram account Royal Fashion Police, people commented: "She looks amazing! She’s wearing a reasonably priced dress which looks as good as outrageously priced dresses," " Amazing and HM dress that looks like couture" and "This is a silhouette that Queen Letizia wears so well. This dress is beautiful."

Wearing luxury-looking pieces that are affordable is her sartorial bread and butter. Last week she donned a crisp blue cut-out r from Victoria Beckham's collection with Mango.

© Carlos Alvarez She wore a VB x Mango shirt last week

Thank you, Letizia, for being a true girl's girl.