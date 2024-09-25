Queen Letizia just wore an H&M dress that looks like couture

Is there anything more satisfying when clothes shopping than finding a piece that gives 'luxe for less' vibes?
A boho-esque Free People dress that could have come straight from a Chemena Kamali Chloé collection, a chunky Mango jumper that replicates Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen's The Row, and (our favourite way of course) finding a luxury gem in a charity shop that admirers would never know we paid a fraction of the price for.
Well, Queen Letizia of Spain has just showcased her best bargain find and we can't get enough.
The stylish royal stepped out at the opening of the 2024/2025 season of the Royal Theatre in Madrid in a stunning black A-line midi dress featuring an elegant V-shaped neckline, a flattering fitted bodice and opulent feather accents.
Proving the power of a little black dress, King Felipe VI's wife's outfit oozed sophistication, which was only amplified by her pairing of gold Aquazurra block heels and a metallic gold baguette-style clutch from Magrit.
On the surface, the stylish royal's dress could have been from Saint Laurent to Chanel - but in reality, it was from H&M's conscious collection from autumn/winter 2018 and retailed at £119 at the time of sale.
Though the dress is on the pricier side for H&M, it's significantly more affordable than an actual couture piece, proving that dressing expensive doesn't actually mean having to splash the cash.
Royal fashion fans agreed that Letizia's look was utterly jaw-dropping. Underneath the Instagram account Royal Fashion Police, people commented: "She looks amazing! She’s wearing a reasonably priced dress which looks as good as outrageously priced dresses," " Amazing and HM dress that looks like couture" and "This is a silhouette that Queen Letizia wears so well. This dress is beautiful."
Wearing luxury-looking pieces that are affordable is her sartorial bread and butter. Last week she donned a crisp blue cut-out r from Victoria Beckham's collection with Mango.
Thank you, Letizia, for being a true girl's girl.