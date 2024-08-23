Queen Letizia of Spain is a major crochet stan

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Fashion lovers will forever remember summer 2024 as the season of crochet delights.

Championed over the last few months by the likes of Emily Ratajkowski (while on one of her official NYC hot girl walks), Maya Jama (during official Love Island hosting duties) and by Bella Hadid on Thursday, crochet has taken over the style sphere, so much so that even Queen Letizia of Spain is giving it a go.

© Getty Queen Letizia is also the queen of quiet luxury

Spotted on Thursday leaving a date night dinner at La Lonja del Mar in Spain with her King Felipe VI of Spain, the Queen of Spain proved her unparalleled style status and penchant for trending accessories by wearing a multicoloured crochet crossbody bag by Josune González.

Queen Letizia teamed the statement bag with a 'Quiet Luxury' ensemble, consisting of a set of beige trousers, a white button-up shirt and a pair of strappy sandals from Trenza.

© Getty She stepped out with her stylish daughter Princess Leonor

Unsurprisingly, this isn’t the first time she’s worn her beloved crochet arm candy. Earlier this month, she was seen out and about with her daughter Princess Leonor in Mallorca, pairing the crossbody accessory with a striking pink tie-dye twin set by Babbaki.

It’s no secret that Queen Letizia of Spain has made a name for herself as one of the most stylish royals around town. More often than, not she can be seen sporting vibrant suiting looks while on official business, glamorous gowns for state banquets and a variety of designer and high street labels. Yet, when she’s not on duty, her off-duty ensembles are equally as stylish.

Queen Letizia joins the likes of fellow fashion veterans who have been spotted in their own variations of the knitted style, reinforcing her position as a royal fashionista to follow.