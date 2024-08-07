Queen Letizia embraces 60s fashion in affordable tie-dye set

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



We can always rely on Queen Letizia of Spain to wear an outfit that is fashion-forward and completely approved by sartorial maestros.

From Missoni-style pieces that won't break the bank to this season's royal-approved floral trend, the former journalist has a wardrobe brimming with exciting pieces for this season.

Her latest fit embodies summer fun, putting a contemporary twist on the classic 60s tie-dye print, which is having a major revival right now.

© Getty Letizia stunned in a Fuschia tie-dye set

The stylish royal stepped out with her daughter Princess Leonor in Mallorca wearing a fuschia top and matching maxi skirt from sustainable Spanish label Babbaki. Her top with a sleeveless silhouette featured a front fabric button closure and an elasticated tie at the waist, creating a flattering shape and offsetting her free-flowing maxi, both of which were hand-dyed with natural dyes.

At €59.90 for the top and €89.90 for the skirt, the affordable set is perfect for frolicking in the sun as a set or packed in your suitcase to mix and match as separates.

"The tie-dye has been around long before our time, some noting that it originated over two thousand years ago, however, it's no secret that it was at its peak during the 1960s, loved by hippie and pop-fashion communities around the globe," says H Fashion's Orion Scott.

"Now, like all great trends, the tie-dye print is having a moment once again, donned by fashion moguls and social media style icons alike and included in new collections of some our most favourable designer brands."

Pinks and purples have been on Letizia's agenda all summer. For a meeting in Barcelona in July, the Queen wore the 'Print Crepe De Chine Shirt Dress' by luxury Spanish fashion label Carolina Herrera, which features an abstract, all-over pinkish-purple floral print.

Her stylish set exudes vintage style with a contemporary twist, and it's going straight onto our summer wishlist.



