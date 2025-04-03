Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Rita Ora just styled a denim maxi skirt over trousers- and fans are divided
British singer and actress Rita Ora during the Douglas x Typebea Beauty Launch Event on April 1 wearing a grey blazer, blue shirt and long silver earrings© Getty Images for Douglas

The British It-girl styled a bizarre combination to walk the streets on Milan on Wednesday

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

If there was ever a sartorial style maven who often had fashion fans questioning their own stylistic identity, it would be Rita Ora.

Known for championing outfits on the bold and daring side, her spikey dinosaur spine look at the 2023 Fashion Awards or her recent cow print Tabi shoes are case in point. 

Her latest opinion-splitting look however is a spring-infused street style moment that we didn't see coming. 

Rita Ora is seen wearing a denim skirt over blue torusers, a button-up graphic shirt and green bomber jacket while outside her hotel in Milan, Italy© GC Images
Rita really leaned into the layering to create the look

Spotted out and about, stomping around the cobblestone streets of Milan on Wednesday, The Masked Singer US Host concocted a bold and bright look that turned heads. 

Leaning into layers, Rita styled a blue denim maxi skirt over a pair of electric blue trousers and added a pair of fuchsia pink tie-dye socks which accompanied her Nike Air Max Dn8 sneakers in Hyper Pink. On the upper half, the singer and actress wore her beloved graphic button-up shirt, a khaki green satin bomber jacket and topped everything off with a pair of blue framed Marni sunglasses. 

Rita Ora is seen wearing a denim skirt over blue torusers, a button-up graphic shirt and green bomber jacket while outside her hotel in Milan, Italy© GC Images
It's giving 'wearing everything in your luggage to avoid paying overweight fee's at the airport'

On the whole, the full look was a clash of colour, texture and prints; however, somehow, it just works. 

Styling skirts over pants has been a popular trend on the rise for cool-girls around the globe over the past year or so, joining the likes of other Y2K aesthetics making a resurgence. 

Luena Gama wears a Sister Jane dress, Louis Vuitton bag, Burgundy patent ankle boots and dark blue jeans during London Fashion Week February 2025 at the Bora Aksu show© Getty Images
Skirts over torusers were everywhere during London Fashion Week in February
Fashion Week Guest seen wearing a striking mix of textures and colors. She sports a burgundy and pink jacket adorned with swirling patterns and white piping details. A pale pink tie with a decorative brooch adds a unique, almost formal contrast to the playful elements of the look. Over their navy-blue trousers, she wears a sheer, ruffled pink skirt, giving an avant-garde layering effect. Accessories include a small structured black bag with a rolled fabric detail, futuristic cat-eye glasses, and a small, embellished hat with a geometric patch on the front. The ensemble combines eclectic and structured elements, creating a bold fashion statement outside Emilia Wickstead Show during London Fashion Week February 2025© Getty Images
The options are quite literally endless when it comes to championing the trend

A cult favourite for Disney stars, including Ashley Tisdale and Miley Cyrus during her tenure as pop sensation Hannah Montana, the old-school style soon made its way to the runway, both Chopova Lowena and most recently, Bottega Veneta. 

Coined the ultimate styling hack for spring in the H! Fashion office, wearing a skirt over trousers is perfect for when the weather is sunny but still has a bite to it. You get all the best parts about wearing a cute flirty skirt but none of the discomfort that comes with being freezing cold when the wind picks up. 

