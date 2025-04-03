Rita Ora just styled a denim maxi skirt over trousers - and fans are divided

If there was ever a sartorial style maven who often had fashion fans questioning their own stylistic identity, it would be Rita Ora.

Known for championing outfits on the bold and daring side, her spikey dinosaur spine look at the 2023 Fashion Awards or her recent cow print Tabi shoes are case in point.

Her latest opinion-splitting look however is a spring-infused street style moment that we didn't see coming.

© GC Images Rita really leaned into the layering to create the look

Spotted out and about, stomping around the cobblestone streets of Milan on Wednesday, The Masked Singer US Host concocted a bold and bright look that turned heads.

Leaning into layers, Rita styled a blue denim maxi skirt over a pair of electric blue trousers and added a pair of fuchsia pink tie-dye socks which accompanied her Nike Air Max Dn8 sneakers in Hyper Pink. On the upper half, the singer and actress wore her beloved graphic button-up shirt, a khaki green satin bomber jacket and topped everything off with a pair of blue framed Marni sunglasses.

© GC Images It's giving 'wearing everything in your luggage to avoid paying overweight fee's at the airport'

On the whole, the full look was a clash of colour, texture and prints; however, somehow, it just works.

Styling skirts over pants has been a popular trend on the rise for cool-girls around the globe over the past year or so, joining the likes of other Y2K aesthetics making a resurgence.

© Getty Images Skirts over torusers were everywhere during London Fashion Week in February © Getty Images The options are quite literally endless when it comes to championing the trend

A cult favourite for Disney stars, including Ashley Tisdale and Miley Cyrus during her tenure as pop sensation Hannah Montana, the old-school style soon made its way to the runway, both Chopova Lowena and most recently, Bottega Veneta.

Coined the ultimate styling hack for spring in the H! Fashion office, wearing a skirt over trousers is perfect for when the weather is sunny but still has a bite to it. You get all the best parts about wearing a cute flirty skirt but none of the discomfort that comes with being freezing cold when the wind picks up.