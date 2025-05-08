Rita Ora's dazzling diamante dress is summer soirée perfection

Whether Rita Ora is on stage performing her biggest hits, sitting as a judge on The Masked Singer, or just frolicking with her husband Taika Waititi, her style agenda never ever misses.

Grunge-infused street style, Y2K-approved holiday attire and daring red carpet designs pepper her undeniably cool wardrobe, all of which she wears with her signature edgy twist.

In her latest look, however, Rita has gone for all-out glamour to mark the end of season 13 of The Masked Singer USA, the show she joined in season 11, replacing Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger.

© @ritaora Rita Ora stunned in a structured low-neck diamante gown

She took to Instagram to share her impeccable look ahead of the finale, stunning in a sculpted, plunge-neck off-the-shoulder dress made entirely from silver crystal mesh, giving it a futuristic, armour-like aesthetic. A structured, figure-hugging corset, thigh-high slip skirt, and sculpted ruching at the waist is the definition of high-octane glamour, and perfect for summer parties this season that require wildly OTT glamour.

Amping up the drama, she paired the look with skyscraping diamante heels and oversized rhinestone accessories - a choker, hoop earrings and chunky rings.

© @ritaora Her icy make up perfecty complemeted her dazzling look

Matching her incredible outfit, she opted for a makeup look that was equally as bold and theatrical, with a frosty silver theme that echoed the outfit. Icy white and silver eyeshadow adorned with celestial 3D silver star appliqués, thick, fluttery lashes and a glossy nude lip.

Rita's The Masked Singer wardrobe is arguably the best wardrobe on live television. One of the H! Fashion offices' favourites was her look last October, where she oozed Barbie doll vibes, complete with a full face of glam to match. She stole the hearts of fashion fans around the globe, styling a baby blue and white chequered Versace twinset with a matching bow-adorned headband.

You know the saying, going out with a bang? Rita just epitomised it to close this season's singing contest...