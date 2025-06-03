13 independent brands to have firmly on your radar

As someone who steers away from high street shopping, I’m constantly on the lookout for emerging brands.

Fashion gravitates toward independently-owned brands for their clarity of vision and sense of edge. There’s something deliciously satisfying about finding pieces before they hit the mainstream - brilliantly innovative, mindfully made and refreshingly unstaged.

Not only is it often the more sustainable option, but shopping 'small' is the secret weapon for building a wardrobe that’s both original and effortlessly eye-catching. Unlike mass-market labels, new-name designers offer distinctive silhouettes, unexpected textures and authentic design, often crafted from the comfort of their own home.

With social media at our fingertips, there are ample brands to peruse before hitting Oxford Street out of ease. And no - buying from these homegrown labels isn’t always more expensive.

Up-and-coming brands such as My Mum Made It, Fruity Booty, Susmies and others promise high quality for reasonable prices, encouraging all to shop less and shop better. Plus, you get a somewhat self-indulgent kick for supporting independent designers on their way up. A stunning excuse to go shopping and a win-win all around.

From edgy East London ateliers to colourful Barcelona-based visionaries, independent labels bring the kind of sartorial flair that defines personal style. Discover our favourites below.

Best independent fashion brands to know:

My Mum Made It Ruffles, pastels and vintage-inspired silhouettes, My Mum Made It is taking the style set by storm. Founded in 2015 by Australian designer Nyree Leckenby, the brand began with handcrafted pieces made from thrifted bed sheets. The cool-girl label champions slow fashion and sustainability, utilising natural fabrics like organic cotton and hemp. Committed to ethical production, it ensures fair labour practices and eco-conscious packaging, aiming for a 100 per cent plastic-free future.

Hand Over Noticed an influx of sequin skirts permeating the streets of London? That will be the stylish work of Hand Over, the brand that is leading the sparkle charge with its coveted Camilo’s skirt. Offering up clothing that looks as if it was pinched from the ex-boyfriend's wardrobe, the label champions Upper East Side style (à la Carrie Bradshaw and Serena Van Der Woodsen) fused with vibrant Spanish flair.

Susmies Introducing Susmies, another Spanish label to add to your sartorial vocabulary. This Barcelona-based brand celebrates bold expression, playful femininity and joyful accessorising via striking accessories an feminine summer-ready pieces. Think slinky handkerchief skirts, polka dot prints and a touch of slogan sass - perfect for Gen Z dressers seeking a timeless look.

Susamusa Beloved by Bella Hadid, Mia Regan and Kendall Jenner, Susamusa is a case study in the power of independent label shopping. One of the biggest players in the homegrown game, the London-based brand gained cult status thanks to its designs like the Meadow Skirt - a certified It-girl identifier.

GROES Founded by London native Dilly Groes, GROES champions sleek modernism with a timeless twist. British luxury is at the heart of the brand, which promises elevated staples with cool-girl appeal. Sharp tailoring, crisp striped shirts and refined knits culminate in the ultimate 'Quiet Luxury' collection.

Belle the Label Based in Bali, Belle The Label is a sleek showroom brimming with covetable designs. Pearlescent tones from oyster to baby blue pepper the silky collection, which is elevated by ethereal sequins and minimalist 90s-inspired silhouettes. Trend-led with an ethereal twist.

Caspar The Label With fans including Amelia Dimoldenberg, Caspar The Label is quickly rocketing up our radar. Founded in 2022 after the launch of the label's Gemini Pants, the independent London-based brand operates a handmade to order practice - promising style and sustainability in equal measure. Our favourite piece? The Poet Shirt - a hot summer staple we're adding to our baskets ASAP.

Samanta Virginio One of our go-to brands for high summer style, Samanta Virginio should be topping your brand radar. Central St. Martins graduate Samanta blends nostalgic glamour with modern femininity. Her collections channel transatlantic romance - think 1920s Italy meets 1990s Americana - through airy metalic knits, petal motifs, and zesty pastel colourblocking. Fairytale fashion come to life.

Hairy Mary Craving a touch of kooky? Hairy Mary is your wardrobe's new best friend. Handmade in London using local deadstock, the brand blends edgy, upcycled fashion with playful, sustainable spirit. Hero pieces include lace kilts, bralette sets, and frilled vest-knicker combos - each one-of-a-kind and made to order with unique fabric variations.



Fruity Booty A certified favourite among the H! Fashion team, Fruity Booty is reshaping the lingerie sphere with its sexy yet comfort-forward designers. Kitsch details from polka dots to gingham form the foundation of the brand's collections, which spans underwear to swimwear and ready-to-wear. Sweet prints, girlish motifs and functional wardrobe heroes culminate in the perfect brand for fashion lovers.

Tummy Ache Designed for sensitive souls (Cancers unite!) Tummy Ache is a label that prioritises mental health. The English brand challenges the mental health stigma, creating emotionally resonant clothing and community. With a focus on transparency, sustainability, and slogan -induced self-expression, Tummy Ache further fosters dialogue through its bi-annual magazine - promoting collective healing in style.

Daria Y Maria Founded by twin sisters Daria and Maria Vasilieva, DARIA Y MARIA is a Los Angeles-based brand redefining sustainable luxury through upcycled couture. Transforming vintage jerseys into bold, handcrafted designs, their pieces blend sportswear with elegance. Worn by stars like Christina Aguilera and BLACKPINK’s Jennie, the brand fuses innovation, ethics, and high fashion to shape the future.