Miley Cyrus schools us on how to wear a leather mini skirt and sheer tights for date night

For as long as we can remember, a leather micro mini skirt and sheer tights combo has been the crème de la crème of date night dressing.

The most recent It-Girl to prove just how chic the simple, yet overly elegant combo can be for an after-dark soirée is none other than the former Disney star who single-handedly raised a generation of wanna-be pop-stars, Miley Cyrus.

Spotted out and about in New York City on Monday evening, the 32-year-old actress and singer leaned into her rock-chic aesthetic, pairing a leather mini skirt with sheer tights, black patent sky-high heels, a white halterneck vest top and a set of large and in charge chunky black framed sunglasses.

© GC Images The effortless ensemble was chicer than chic

Adding an extra layer of edge to the Hannah Montana-approved look, Miley wore her long, wavy locks out, her micro bangs pushed back into a swooping side-parted style.

© GC Images Her dainty tattoos were the ultimate accessory

Miley’s fiercely chic look comes just days after she released her ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, on May 30th. The new album has had fans in a chokehold since the second it dropped, currently in the running for this week’s Official Number 1 on the Official Charts.

In the past few weeks, while on official album promotion business, Miley has taken it upon herself to step out every single day in an enviable outfit.

© Getty Images for TikTok Welcome back Hannah Montana

Just a few days ago, she took to the stage at Chateau Marmont to perform the new album at an intimate album release party. For the monumental event, Miley decided to take style cues from a disco ball, donning a crystal-embellished Roberto Cavalli mini dress from the brand’s Fall 2002 RTW collection and a set of equally as dazzling Tom Ford heels.

Her recent looks come as no surprise to those in the know, as after all, she is Dolly Parton's god-daughter.