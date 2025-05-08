Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Miley Cyrus' leather mini skirt and knee-high boots combo is a Hannah Montana homage
US singer Miley Cyrus arrives for the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 2, 2025© AFP via Getty Images

The former Disney star championed a rock-chick chic look for a night out in NYC

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
After what seems like years since we’ve seen her out and about on the world stage, Miley Cyrus has made a triumphant and ever so stylish return to the public eye, and fans (including us) couldn’t be more thrilled. 

The former Disney star turned pop icon has always had a soft spot in our hearts, both for her ever-changing, eclectic fashion choices and her captivating singing voice. 

Her most recent look (and there have been a few) is an edgy execution of the beloved matching leather mini skirt and jacket combo. 

Spotted out and about in New York City just hours after she took to the steps of the Met in her ab-baring crocodile co-ord from Alaïa, the 32-year-old leaned into her newfound love for grungy style. 

Miley Cyrus is seen on May 6, 2025 in New York City wearing a brown mini skirt and jacket © GC Images
Miley's rock-chick chic look is seriously on brand

For the after-dark city excursion, Miley settled on a full Alexander McQueen look, styling a classic ribbed white vest with a brown leather mini skirt, matching biker jacket, sheer tights and a pair of knee-high boots. 

Miley Cyrus is seen on May 6, 2025 in New York City in a leather mini skirt, white tank top and leather jacket© GC Images
Leave it to Miley to pull of micro bangs with ease

Miley's shaggy micro bangs added to the look, her dusty blonde hair left out in a wavy style, while her sharp black sunglasses framed her facecard. 

Over the past few months, Miley has been booked and busy in the lead up to her ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, debuting later this month on May 30th. From intimate engagements, fan meet and greets and talk show appearances, each and every time she’s been spotted, her ensemble has been far from laidback. 

iley Cyrus is seen on April 24, 2025 in New York City wearing a black legging and crop top combo© GC Images
Effortless yet chic is Miley's go-to

Two weeks ago she made a strong case for a matching ribbed leggings and crop top combo, styling the all-black look with a pair of flip-flop heels and a set of sunglasses. 

Miley Cyrus as Hannah Montana posing infront of a red couch in a pink outfit© Disney General Entertainment Con
Hannah Montana was style icon like no other throughout the mid 2000s
Hannah Montana walked so Miley could run© Disney General Entertainment Con
Hannah Montana walked so Miley could run

Though Miley hasn’t been linked to her former on-screen character Hannah Montana since the show stopped airing on Disney in 2011, fans will always view her as the original pop sensation who was ultimately a style icon for many.

Not many people (if any) can say they influenced the wardrobes of millions at age 13 and then again at 32. 

Long live Hannah Montana and her pop-star wardrobe. 

