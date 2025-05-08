Miley Cyrus' leather mini skirt and knee-high boots combo is a Hannah Montana homage

After what seems like years since we’ve seen her out and about on the world stage, Miley Cyrus has made a triumphant and ever so stylish return to the public eye, and fans (including us) couldn’t be more thrilled.

The former Disney star turned pop icon has always had a soft spot in our hearts, both for her ever-changing, eclectic fashion choices and her captivating singing voice.

Her most recent look (and there have been a few) is an edgy execution of the beloved matching leather mini skirt and jacket combo.

Spotted out and about in New York City just hours after she took to the steps of the Met in her ab-baring crocodile co-ord from Alaïa, the 32-year-old leaned into her newfound love for grungy style.

© GC Images Miley's rock-chick chic look is seriously on brand

For the after-dark city excursion, Miley settled on a full Alexander McQueen look, styling a classic ribbed white vest with a brown leather mini skirt, matching biker jacket, sheer tights and a pair of knee-high boots.

© GC Images Leave it to Miley to pull of micro bangs with ease

Miley's shaggy micro bangs added to the look, her dusty blonde hair left out in a wavy style, while her sharp black sunglasses framed her facecard.

Over the past few months, Miley has been booked and busy in the lead up to her ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, debuting later this month on May 30th. From intimate engagements, fan meet and greets and talk show appearances, each and every time she’s been spotted, her ensemble has been far from laidback.

© GC Images Effortless yet chic is Miley's go-to

Two weeks ago she made a strong case for a matching ribbed leggings and crop top combo, styling the all-black look with a pair of flip-flop heels and a set of sunglasses.

© Disney General Entertainment Con Hannah Montana was style icon like no other throughout the mid 2000s © Disney General Entertainment Con Hannah Montana walked so Miley could run

Though Miley hasn’t been linked to her former on-screen character Hannah Montana since the show stopped airing on Disney in 2011, fans will always view her as the original pop sensation who was ultimately a style icon for many.

Not many people (if any) can say they influenced the wardrobes of millions at age 13 and then again at 32.

Long live Hannah Montana and her pop-star wardrobe.