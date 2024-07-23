Miley Cyrus platforms femme fatale style in tulle Gucci lingerie

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



According to Miley Cyrus, exclusive LA pool parties call for one thing and one thing only - Gucci underwear.

The singer and long-serving brand ambassador celebrated the launch of Gucci Flora on Thursday night, performing poolside before a crowd of 200 to sing her number one anthem Flowers at Californian celebrity haunt Chateau Marmont.

For the glittering bash, the star championed femme fatale flair, sporting a series of all-black looks that tapped into her risqué on-stage persona. Sharing a series of images from the party via social media, Miley was seen posing in dainty black lace-mesh lingerie while holding a yellow bottle of Gucci’s best-selling fragrance.

The sensual set featured delicate layers of sheer fabric embossed with Gucci’s signature GG motif all-over monogram. Completing her bedhead aesthetic, the star wore her dark hair slicked back into a ponytail and accessorised with a chunky gold necklace, black Gucci shades and gold Cartier Love Bracelet.

Writing on Instagram, she promoted the newest addition to the Gucci perfume family: “Addicted to the new @GucciBeauty Flora Gorgeous Orchid mixing creamy vanilla and floral notes for a feeling of sensuality and airiness. #GucciFlora #GucciBeauty.”

Miley was joined at the A-list occasion by fellow famed faces including Kendall Jenner, Salma Hayek, Rumer Willis, Chloe Kim and Kim Petras. For her special performance, the 31-year-old layered a robe-esque black mini dress over her underwear set, pairing the wrap number with some Gucci heels featuring strap detailing across the ankle.

Miley’s appearance closely followed Gucci’s announcement that the singer was once again the face of its perfume campaign. Noting via social media, the Italian fashion house said: “Set against the iconic Hollywood sign, Miley Cyrus appears in the new Gucci Flora campaign inspired by the empowering joy of connecting with one’s own creativity in a natural environment. Envisioned by Sabato De Sarno, the imagery introduces Gucci Flora Gorgeous Orchid, the House’s first ozonic floral gourmand scent.”

The superstar has been the global ambassador for Gucci’s Floral perfume line since 2021.