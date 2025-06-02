Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Maya Jama is a real-life goddess in plunging white crochet dress
Digital Cover fashion-trends

The Love Island host is gearing up for the new season with a Mediterranean break with boyfriend Ruben Dias

Clare Pennington
Associate Editor
2 minutes ago
Oh how we have been enjoying Love Island host Maya Jama's recent holiday wardrobe for her European jolly with her boyfriend Ruben Dias.

The TV presenter and style icon recently turned heads with a White Lotus worthy look that's absolutely spot on for summer 2025 trips.

The star took to Instagram to share a series of snaps in the glorious white crochet maxi dress in a fitted silhouette and subtly flared hem, and dotted all over the dress were oversized red flowers adding a bold, romantic and fashion-forward touch.

Maya Jama poses under a lush canopy of lemon trees, likely in an al fresco dining setting, possibly in Italy or the South of France. She wears a sheer, white crochet maxi dress that hugs her curves elegantly, adorned with large, vibrant red poppy appliqués. The dress features thin spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline, striking a perfect balance between sultry and sophisticated. She accessorizes with a structured white mini handbag and white sandals, her deep red lipstick echoing the floral embellishments on her dress. Her curly hair is styled to one side, revealing her glowing complexion and gold hoop earrings. She stands on a beautifully tiled floor, with warm ambient lighting adding to the romantic, Mediterranean vibe.© @mayajama
Love Island host Maya Jama in her perfect holiday fit

The perfect outfit for a pitstop tour across the some of the most romantic destinations in Europe - Majorca, Capri and the Amalfi Coast, including a stint on a luxury yacht. Jealous? Us? 

This isn't just a dress, it's an absolute mood. The floral detail channels the Mediterranean coastline and the crisp white base is the perfect colour for sun-soaked holidays.

Her accessories were also a triumph, a white mini handbag with scalloped edging, no doubt stuffed with SPF and some Jungle Formula (better to be safe than sorry), and a pair of Prada kitten heel sandals with red floral detail to match. 

Maya fashionably frolicking on her hols

For beauty, a touch of old school glamour in the form of a vivid red lip and some delicate jewellery to keep the focus on this mega dress moment. 

A pair of Prada kitten heels with red floral detail sit on the bed next to a white top handle handbag with scalloped detailing© @mayajama
Fans glimpsed inside the star's handbag and Prada heels

Maya is on holiday with her boyfriend Portugese footballer Ruben Dias, ahead of the 12th instalment of hit dating reality show Love Island, which fans will be thrilled to learn is back on the TV Monday June 9.  

Stormzy's ex was first linked to Dias early last year when the two were spotted having dinner together in London. By May of last year, the pair were photographed at the Monaco Grand Prix and last summer they shared pics from their romantic vacation to the Amalfi Coast. 

