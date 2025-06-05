Emily Ratajkowski surprises in old school cloche hat to tease new Netflix series

Grab your calendars and mark July 10 because Emily Ratajkowski is set to hit the screen in a brand new Netflix series.

The model announced the news via social media on Wednesday, writing: “Meet WENDY! TOO MUCH is coming to Netflix July 10. Can’t wait you all to see what @lenadunham cooked up with @megsstalter #willsharpe @leo_reich @adwoaaboah.”

In the shot, Emily was pictured wearing a candy pink knitted long-sleeved top teamed with a low-rise mocha-hued skirt and a charcoal grey cloche hat.

A dramatic beauty blend accentuated her striking facial features, including a sharp lick of winged eyeliner, a peachy complexion, a lined lip and a Twiggy-inspired lashing of fluttery mascara.

The author’s choice of cloche hat for the look came as something of a surprise. Cloche hats, popularised in the 1920s, are bell-shaped hats that symbolise the flapper era’s sleek, modern style.

Designed to sit low on the forehead, they frame the face elegantly and complement cropped bob hairstyles, which were very much on-trend during the Roaring Twenties.

© Getty Images British fashion model Twigg modelling a felt cloche hat

Often crafted from felt or straw, cloche hats were adorned with ribbons, brooches or embroidery. Today, they’re considered an old-school accessory that evokes vintage glamour - and while we don’t see them that often, it’s always a nostalgic treat when we do.

33-year-old Emily has been laying low as of late, prioritising time spent with her son Sly and friendship group.

She was last spotted at the Cowboy Carter Tour, joined by a group of fashionably-dressed friends who were also eager to see Queen B take to the stage. For the concert, the Versace muse slipped into a statement cow print jacket, teamed with a black cowboy hat, slinky black flared trousers and a classic white tank top.

A Western belt held the outfit together, while Prada’s Galleria medium printed leather bag, also in cow print, housed her gig-ready essentials.