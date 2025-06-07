Miley Cyrus' sheer crystal embellished dress is the sultry date-night inspiration we needed

One thing Miley Cyrus is not afraid of is a risky fashion choice, and last night at the world premiere of her Something Beautiful visual album at the 2025 Tribeca Festival was no different.

The Flowers singer stepped out in a sheer, body-skimming maxi dress adorned with delicate crystal teardrop embellishments that shimmered under the New York lights. She completed the date-night dream look with an oversized, fuzzy white feathered coat - the kind of dramatic outerwear that turns a pavement into a runway.

© GC Images Miley Cyrus is a vision in her sheer dress

The genius behind Miley's iconic Something Beautiful era looks is her long-time stylist Bradley Kenneth. From her recent archival Jean Paul Gaultier brown corset moment (which paid homage to Madonna's iconic 1990 Cone Bra from he same designer) to this sheer embellished gown, Bradley has consistently raised the bar with Miley’s fashion evolution, cementing her as one of the most daring and exciting style icons of the moment.

© GC Images Miley Cyrus in New York wearing the Jean Paul Gaultier corset top that references Madonna © Getty Images Madonna on the Blonde Ambition Tour wearing the iconic Jean Paul Gaultier conical bra corset in 1990

This latest look from Miley blends old-Hollywood glamour with modern-day sensuality, all while nodding to the barely-there trend that continues to dominate red carpets in 2025. With its nude illusion mesh and light-catching crystal details, it toes the line between sultry and sophisticated - exactly what we want from a date-night outfit mood board.

And let’s not overlook the finishing touches: sculptural earrings, matching white mini bag and that confident Miley attitude that makes any look feel authentically hers.

But it wasn’t just the outfit doing the talking. Miley’s beauty look took cues from classic screen sirens, with a fresh, modern twist. Her hair was styled into loose, voluminous waves with a deep side part, creating that effortlessly tousled texture we associate with bombshell glamour.

© GC Images Miley Cyrus perfected date-night glam with this look

The soft curls cascaded down her shoulders, perfectly complementing the fluidity of her dress.For makeup, Miley kept things glowy and golden. A soft bronze eyeshadow brought warmth and depth to her gaze, while fluttery lashes added just the right touch of drama.

Her skin looked radiant and sunkissed, finished with a dewy highlight across her cheekbones and a peachy-nude lip that felt low-key yet luxe. The overall effect? Glamour with a rock’n’roll edge - totally Miley.

Whether you’re planning a statement night-out look or just daydreaming of an excuse to dress up, this sheer number and the glam confidence behind it might just be the inspiration you’ve been waiting for.