Natalie Portman turns out perfect Dior moment for rare public appearance

There are two major perks of living in Paris - both of which Natalie Portman knows all too well.

Firstly, the French Open is on your door step. Secondly, so is Dior - which makes dressing for the prolific sporting event a breeze for those with a penchant for luxury.

On Sunday, the Oscar-winning actress was spotted at day fifteen of the tennis competition which was held at Stade Roland Garros in Paris.

© WireImage The Hollywood veteran turned out a dreamy Dior moment

For the celebrity-studded event, the 44-year-old opted for a 1950s-inspired ensemble, pairing a crisp white shirt with a classic collar and a timeless design with a pale pink skirt complete with a fit ‘n’ flare silhouette and a longline A-line cut.

Natalie elevated her summer-chic attire by sporting Dior’s D-Bobby Large Brim Hat, carefully crafted from supple, lightweight straw and enhanced with beige and black band embroidered showcasing the Christian Dior Paris signature logo.

Adding an extra layer of allure to her outfit, which paid homage to Dior’s New Look of 1947, the Hollywood veteran shielded her face from the sunbeams with some sleek cat-eye shades.

© WireImage The actress paid homage to Dior's 'New Look' from 1947

Considering the actress’ long-standing history with the famous maison, Natalie’s decision to celebrate Dior’s illustrious sartorial history came as little surprise.

Christian Dior’s 1947 ‘New Look’ revolutionised post‑war fashion. Featuring rounded shoulders, cinched waists and voluminous calf‑length skirts, it rejected wartime austerity for extravagant femininity.

It revived Paris as the global haute couture capital and influenced silhouettes through the 1950s. While criticised for excess, it firmly re-established elegance, opulence and the art of feminine craftsmanship in fashion history. Themes very much intertwined with Ms Portman’s wardrobe today.

This was Natalie’s first public sighting since May, when the Israeli-American star stepped out at the Dior Cruise 2026 show in Rome. She radiated whimsical charm in a sheer, pleated white gown featuring soft, flowing layers of the material, creating a romantic silhouette. She layered with a structured, crisp white blazer, which added a modern, minimalist edge.