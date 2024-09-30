Natalie Portman stuns in daring sculpted mini dress during Paris Fashion Week

American actress Natalie Portman and elegant outfits are a synonymous pairing.

Today, the 43-year-old Dior darling stepped out at the Stella McCartney show on the penultimate day of Paris Fashion Week.

Natalie took to the front row alongside industry stalwart Anna Wintour, Greta Gerwig, and British actress and activist Jameela Jamil.

She oozed sophistication in a ruched black mini dress featuring a daring sweetheart neckline and a strapless silhouette, bringing equal parts femininity and flirty glamour to the FROW.

© River Callaway Natalie Portman attended the Stella McCartney show during Paris Fashion Week

The dress was paired with every fashionista's favourite autumn accessory, translucent tights, and black pointed court heels. She eschewed jewellery except for one diamond ring on her index finger, allowing her outfit to do all the talking.

© Dave Benett Natalie Portman and Anna Wintour on the front row

In the beauty department, her glam agenda was kept equally as understated, with the actress' signature mousey brown tresses styled straight with a loose bend and left cascading down her neck.

Natalie often opts for a centre parting but tried her hand at the controversial side parting for PFW - the Marmite-esque hairstyle that has had a major revival in 2024, as proven by the likes of Amal Clooney, Rita Ora and Sydney Sweeney.

© Pascal Le Segretain She wore the chicest sculptural LBD

The power of the little black dress (otherwise known as the 'LBD') knows no bounds. It's a wardrobe classic. A piece people often turn to when they want an outfit that is trusty, universally flattering and effortlessly chic for any occasion.

Of course, no two LBDs are the same. Rita Ora has favoured leather styles this season, whilst Selena Gomez favoured a sweetheart neckline and sheer tights, and Alexa Chung kept it quintessentially cool in an understated strapless dress and stilettos during New York Fashion Week.

"The classic style staple adorns the wardrobes of so many, unsurprising, given its universal ability to flatter," H! Fashion explains in our catalogue of iconic LBDs, "The LBD is a simply cut evening or cocktail dress, often short, that can be dressed both up and down, depending on what your diary has in store."