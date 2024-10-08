Natalie Portman is a denim dream in straight-leg jeans

Archival Dior ball gowns, red carpet regalia and beautiful custom costume are commonly associated with Natalie Portman’s wardrobe.

The actress is well-versed in the art of designer dressing, often taking to the floor in exquisite pieces of high value. Yet, her proficiency in upmarket attire doesn’t mean she lacks in everyday staples. In fact, quite the opposite.

On Sunday, the Hollywood veteran attended the London production of What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frank, alongside good friend and fellow industry insider Greta Gerwig.

© Getty Natalie joined Nathan Englander pose backstage following a performance of 'What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frank'

For the occasion, she sported a low-key look, featuring a longline black coat, a steel blue knitted cardigan and a pair of mid-wash straight-leg jeans. Her autumnal outfit was completed by a pair of sneakers in a monochrome palette.

Natalie wore her hair down loose and opted for a natural, barely-there makeup blend. She went backstage at the theatre event, which was hosted in the Marylebone Theatre.

© Getty The actress opted for a low-key look for the comedy showing

Written by Nathan Englander, whom Natalie joined backstage, the show is a new serious-comedy that will run throughout October and early November. The production stars West Wing and Big Bang Theory actor Joshua Malina and is directed by Leopoldstadt's Patrick Marber.

The Israeli-born American star has been making the most of her time in Europe. She attended Paris Fashion Week in late September, coming out in support of Dior during the fashion spectacle.

The actress took her pride of place at the Dior spring/summer 2025 show, joining fellow industry insiders such as Anya Taylor-Joy, Rosalia, Elizabeth Debicki, Rosamund Pike and Jennifer Garner at the illustrious fashion event.

For the stylish bash, the Academy Award-winner leaned into a Gen-Z approved trend, championing the not-so-humble bubble skirt during the Parisian affair. The glittering, black mini was teamed with a midnight black velvet jacket hailing from the Dior Cruise 2025 collection, featuring gothic splicing, lace-up detailing, a raised neckline and a pirate-inspired corseted cut with mid-length puff sleeves.