Amal Clooney's romantic Tony Awards 2025 outfit details you might have missed

Every year, the Tony Awards bring a surplus of star-studded glamour, from some of the biggest names in Hollywood.

Among those in attendance at the 2025 event was lawyer and fashion icon Amal Clooney.

The 47-year-old stepped out for a date night with her husband George Clooney, who was nominated for his role as Edward R. Murrow in Good Night, and Good Luck. Although he lost out on the prestigious award to the Oh, Mary! star and creator Cole Escola, who is the first non-binary nominee and winner of Best Leading Actor in a Play, it wasn't a total loss for George, as his wife absolutely took home the award for the most glamorous outfit of the evening.

© Variety via Getty Images Amal Clooney and George Clooney attended Tthe 78th Annual Tony Awards on Sunday

Amal stunned in an off-the-shoulder gown from Tamara Ralph's Spring 2025 collection, featuring showstopping cascading rows of pearls. The look, which said 1920s flapper girl meets modern glamour, oozed bridal elegance. And on the runway was paired with a voluminous satin train, adding to the romantic nature.

© Getty Images Tamara Ralph Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025

But it wasn't just her dress that perfected loved-up glamour. She paired the incredible piece with a pair of "I Love Vivier" white court heels that are a declaration of love, with the vamp shaped to resemble a heart’s curve.

© Bruce Glikas/WireImage She paired her incredible Tamara Ralph dress with the 'I Love Vivier' heart-shaped heels by Roger Vivier

The brand explains the collection on the website: "With the I Love Vivier pumps and sandals, Roger Vivier makes a declaration of love to all women."

Accessories with romantic motifs have become a popular choice in the fashion sphere. Notably, Alaïa’s Le Coeur leather shoulder bag, the heart-shaped accessory that fashion veterans have been keenly eyeing up since its debut. True to its name, ‘Le Coeur’ (which means ‘The Heart’ in French), the bag is shaped like the popular love motif.

So, whether Amal's outfit was a trend-led masterpiece or a subtle ode to her husband, we are completely in awe of her stellar look.