Amal Clooney just gave this classic fashion print a playful makeover for 2025

There is no A-lister we'd rather turn to for fashion-forward yet timeless style inspiration than Amal Clooney.

The 47-year-old human rights lawyer and wife of George Clooney is the definition of a style icon, universally adored by fans across the globe.

Spotted dining at New York’s iconic Polo Bar with her husband, U2’s Bono, and American politician Nancy Pelosi, Amal once again proved her style credentials in a statement summer dress that’s perfect for 2025.

Amal oozed playful glamour in the ‘Cherry Print Mesh Strapless Midi Dress’ from Stella McCartney’s Summer of Love 2025 collection. Featuring a sleek, body-skimming silhouette and delicate mesh in soft cream, the dress was adorned with hand-painted cherries - a romantic, modern twist on the classic floral.

Cherry Print Mesh Strapless Midi Dress - Stella Mccartney

Dark red cherries, soft green leaves and slender brown stems are scattered artfully across the fabric in a way that feels more botanical than floral. It's a subtle subversion of the floral trend, evoking the same romantic energy but with a fresher, unexpected edge.

With the fashion world still deep in its obsession with all things edible - think butter yellow, vanilla girl, espresso nails etc - Amal’s dress offers a literal take on the trend. The cherry motif feels both whimsical and refined: a fruit-forward print that’s flirty, feminine, and just the right side of grown-up.

Strapless dresses are something of a signature for Amal, who consistently favours silhouettes that balance classic glamour with trend-led edge. At last year’s Cannes Film Festival, she wowed in an icy-blue Bach Mai gown, featuring a sculpted strapless bodice and an ombré fringe that blended from silver into violet.

© @dimitrishair Strapless dresses are an Amal signature

From Riviera red carpets to Manhattan dinners, Amal continues to prove that her style game is seriously unrivalled.