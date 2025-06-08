Tony Awards 2025: Brooke Shields and Julianne Hough lead the best dressed on star studded red carpet

The biggest night in Broadway is officially underway.

The 2025 Tony Awards have arrived at Radio City Music Hall, and are airing live on CBS, hosted by Wicked star Cynthia Erivo.

They are one of the most star-studded of the annual theater awards in recent memory, after an especially celebrity-heavy Broadway season featuring the likes of George Clooney, Audra McDonald, Nicole Scherzinger, Cole Escola, Patti LuPone, Sadie Sink, Mia Farrow, Sarah Snook, Darren Criss, and Jonathan Groff, among many others.

The red carpet was a spectacular celebration of theatrical glamour, where style met stage magic in dazzling harmony. From dramatic silhouettes to daring tailoring, Broadway’s finest brought their fashion A-game to New York City’s Lincoln Center, proving once again that the Tony Awards are every bit as chic as Hollywood’s biggest nights.

1/ 5 © Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock Brooke Shields Always a vision of timeless style, Brooke Shields turned heads in a bold crimson mini dress with a dramatic asymmetric neckline. The one-shoulder silhouette added architectural flair, while the curve-hugging cut showed off the star’s enviable figure. She completed the look with matching red stilettos and a chic clutch, embracing monochrome dressing with confidence. With glowing skin and her signature brunette waves, Brooke proved that age has only sharpened her sartorial edge.



2/ 5 © Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock Julianne Hough Julianne Hough floated onto the red carpet in a sculptural white gown that blended athletic elegance with ballerina fantasy. The figure-hugging bodice gave way to an explosion of ethereal tulle at the hem, evoking the grace of a modern-day swan. The clean lines and scoop neckline kept the look sleek and contemporary, while the voluminous bottom added red carpet drama. With her sleek bob and barely-there makeup, Julianne let the silhouette shine, striking the perfect balance between simplicity and spectacle.



3/ 5 © Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock Lea Michele Lea Michele brought a commanding edge to the night in a tailored black gown with menswear-inspired accents. The sleeveless design featured a sharply cut blazer bodice with a plunging neckline and structured lapels, giving a nod to classic suiting. A flowing pleated skirt with a daring thigh-high slit softened the look, adding a touch of glam to the power silhouette. With her glossy waves and smokey eye, Lea was every inch the Broadway icon—bold, poised, and fashion-forward.



4/ 5 © Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock Cynthia Erivo Cynthia Erivo once again proved she's in a league of her own, stepping onto the red carpet in an off-the-shoulder corseted gown that was pure fashion theatre. The upper bodice was richly embroidered in silver floral detailing, adding an old-world couture feel, while the structured corset cinched perfectly at the waist. The champagne-hued velvet skirt flowed to the floor with understated elegance, letting the ornate top half command the moment. Her dazzling diamond accessories, bold nose ring and signature sharp nails added a touch of edge to the regal ensemble. Never one to play it safe, Cynthia brought avant-garde glamour to the Tonys—and owned every inch of it.

