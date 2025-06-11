You might have missed this chic beauty detail on Sydney Sweeney at the Echo Valley Premiere

Sydney Sweeney knows how to serve a head-turning red carpet look - and while all eyes were on her whimsical icy blue gown at the Echo Valley premiere in London last night, it was a quiet beauty detail that stole the show: her nails.

The Euphoria star opted for an understated yet chic white chrome manicure that added an unexpectedly fresh edge to her look.

At first glance, you might miss it - her nails are short, round and incredibly minimalist. But look a little closer and the chrome effect gives a mirror-like glow, catching the light with every flick of her hand. This is the magic of white chrome: it feels both bold and wearable, pared-back yet statement-making.

© WireImage Sydney Sweeney shows off her dazzling, futuristic nails

Chrome nails, once considered a TikTok-driven trend, have quickly cemented their place in red carpet beauty. But Sweeney’s take feels especially current. The white base offers a clean, summery vibe, reminiscent of glazed doughnut nails. While the chrome finish elevates it with a unique twist. It’s giving cool girl goes couture, and we’re here for it.

From Selena Gomez to Kylie Jenner, a subtle white chrome finish has become a celebrity favourite for red carpet mani moment's and beyond.

The manicure perfectly complemented the rest of Sydney's beauty look, which included bronzed, glowing skin, a soft rose-nude lip, and wispy lashes. Her blonde hair was styled in soft waves, tucked behind the ears in a half-up-half-down princess style to reveal a dazzling set of earrings and of course, those gleaming nails.

© WireImage Sydney Sweeney looked whimsical in a voluminous icy blue ball gown

This isn’t the first time the American actress' nails have made headlines, she’s often seen experimenting with finishes and shapes, but this look proves that even subtle details can pack a serious punch.

The best part? White chrome is surprisingly easy to recreate at home. All you need is a milky-white base polish, a chrome powder or top coat, and a bit of patience to buff in the glow.

So, if you’re after a low-key mani that still catches attention, take a page from Sydney’s premiere playbook. In a season of bold beauty moves, sometimes it’s the quietest detail - like a flash of chrome on your fingertips - that speaks loudest.