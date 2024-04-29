Princess Eugenie just wore the A-list shoe of this season and it's so chic

The British Royal family is complete with a plethora of stylish sister duos.

Twins Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer (not forgetting their older sister Kitty), Lady Marina and Lady Amelia Windsor, and of course Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's daughters are the latest two to step out together, putting on a sartorially savvy display at the World Economy Forum in Riyadh.

Princess Eugenie has an enviable roster of must-have accessories. From white trainers to 'quiet luxury' bags and elegant black dresses, she's constantly sporting interchangeable pieces that can be worn on repeat with any outfit.

Proving that her wardrobe works for any occasion, she re-wore a pair of timeless shoes that are actually the coolest shoe of 2024 so far.

She stepped out alongside Beatrice in Saudi Arabia wearing the 'Roisin' floral-print midi dress from Erdem paired with black slingback ballet flats from Dune, which featured an elegant gold bar across the front.

The ballet flat has been in the spotlight since the resurgence of Y2K fashion a couple of years ago. Each season, new iterations of the shoe become the shoe of the moment - from classic slip-ons and balletcore-approved Mary Janes, to mesh styles. But for this season, it's all about the slingback flat - an elegant, more sophisticated version of the shoe that has captured the sartorial heart of fashionistas for 2024.

Naturally, A-listers including Hailey Bieber, Alexa Chung and the Duchess of Sussex were ahead of the fashion curve when they wore slingback flats last year. But brands such as Chanel, Roger Vivier, and Saint Laurent have released pairs in their SS24 collections, and they're seriously difficult to get hold of, proving they're the shoe to have this season.

© Getty Hailey Bieber paired a pink slip dress with her flat slingbacks © Getty Alexa Chung paired hers with a short trench coat at Loewe's FW23 show

Last November, Eugenie made a surprise appearance in Abu Dhabi wearing a timeless Chanel tweed jacket paired with a sophisticated long black Zara skirt and her trusty shoes.

At the time of wearing, Hello! Fashion's editor Natalie Salmon explained: "Designed for ease of wear, they boast a lined footbed and a buckled strap to ensure an ideal fit. Slingbacks not only added a touch of sophistication to Eugenie's ensemble but are also one of the standout trends of 2023, nearly eight decades after its first introduction to the world of fashion."

This shoe is not leaving fashion agendas anytime soon, so if you're looking to invest in a pair this season, look no further than the slingback ballet flat...