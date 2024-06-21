5 Fashion Trends we spotted at Royal Ascot in 2024

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Royal Ascot is the ultimate experimental fashion hub. With hats or fascinators a must (and of a certain size if in the royal enclosure), and encouragement from the event's creative director Daniel Fletcher to "think bold, think big, think Ascot", there is the opportunity to dress as one has never dressed before.

With this in mind, if we notice the socialites, horse enthusiasts and fashion fanatics recurringly sporting the same sartorial agenda across the week, we take note. Because if stylistic patterns are coming out of Ascot, they are certainly ones to watch for the rest of the summer season.

These are the 5 trends for you to take note of from the biggest day in racing this season...

Polka Dots

Whether it's the influence of Jennifer Lawrence wearing the chicest black and white Dior dotty gown to the 2024 Oscars or the Princess of Wales' iconic Alessandra Rich dress from Ascot 2022, this year, attendees came down with a case of 1950s fever, wearing classic polka dot dresses with a modern flair.

Lady Amelia Spencer opted for a midi by equestrian clothing designer Jade Holland Cooper, presenter Charlotte Hawkins wore a long-sleeved fit-and-flare cream dress with statement black polka dots, and Louise Roe donned a satin sleeveless midi with chic all-black accessories.

© Getty Lady Amelia Spencer © Getty Charlotte Hawkins © Kirstin Sinclair Louise Roe

Monochrome

If 'striking but sophisticated' is the motto at the top of your dress code, the ultimate way to do it is by channelling your inner Zebra in a black and white ensemble (stripes, however, are non essential). Wearing all white has been a fashion favourite trend since last winter (scroll on to see how the racegoers styled this), but adding black accents into a look gives daytime attire a dash of soirée elegance. In her unexpected appearance at Trooping The Colour last weekend, the Princess of Wales reworked a white Jenny Packham dress and paired it with a black and white Philip Treacy hat and black accessories.

At Ascot, guests including singer Katherine Jenkins and former Hello! Fashion cover girl Hana Cross put their own spins on this classic style of dressing.

© Getty Hana Cross © Getty Laura Atkinson © Getty Katherine Jenkins

Suited and booted

Female guests are so adventurous with their Ascot suits that it's a joy to watch, and it was refreshing to see so many suited and booted in 2024, in completely different styles. If you don't fancy wearing a dress during your next role as a wedding guest, fear not because suits are in and we are absolutely here for it.

Stylist Nana Acheampong made her white suit pop with colourful accessories (a useful styling hack although we'd swap your white suit for another colour if heading to a wedding...), Betty Bachz oozed glamour in a bronze satin suit with matching accessories, and Fiona Andrew opted for a morning coat and top hop, given a feminine edge with court heels and a top handle bag.

© Getty Nana Acheampong © Getty Betty Bachz © Getty Fiona Andrew (R) and a guest

In the Navy

There is perhaps no colour that symbolises elegance like navy. Classic, versatile and effortlessly chic. Though it pairs well with many colours, racegoers this year have demonstrated that head-to-toe navy or pops of summer white is the way to style it this season.

Emma Proudlock wore a piece with a white Peter Pan collar and statement bow, supermodel Jerry Hall paired her midi dress with ballet flats and an avant-garde headpiece, and actress Yasmin Finney wore an outfit fit for a queen in a sophisticated cape gown.

© Getty Oliver Proudlock and Emma Lou Proudlock © Getty Jerry Hall © Getty Yasmin Finney and Lucien Laviscount

Bridal White

Forget going to the chapel, Berkshire is where we needed to be to witness stunning all-white outfits this week. A fashion favourite during last season, guests schooled us in styling head-to-toe white this summer in various ways. Country fashion influencer Leonora Smee opted for an etheral lace dress with a matching har, Rosie Tapner wore a cool-girl three-piece suit, and Amber Le Bon wore a satin midi with a white blazer.

