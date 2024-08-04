Chic Critique: A note on bloomers

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



“Do you know what I really want? A pair of bloomers.”

That was it. It was as if a chemical reaction began to simmer in my brain. Bloomers, the one piece missing from my wardrobe that I absolutely, unequivocally had to own, all because of a friend’s nonchalant comment.

Did I ever get my hands on the perfect pair? Well, no. Soon after said conversation, which took place in a musky room of a Portobello pub back in December, bloomers were swept up in the trends cycle.

Come spring, the befrilled undergarments were a Gen Z staple. You’ll have no doubt spotted a twee gingham pair out and about in East London’s cool-girl haunts. Or perhaps a lace-trimmed rendition (most probably courtesy of Urban Outfitters) flouncing down the King’s Road. Bloomers stepped into the limelight, quenching the consumer habits of kitsch-coveting twenty-something-year-olds across the city.

The feminine silhouettes were developed in the 19th century. Popularised by feminist Amelia Jenks Bloomer, who advocated for the garment in the early 1850s, the silhouettes acted a more comfortable alternative to customary heavyweight dresses of the period.

Bloomers have become a maternity staple for Hailey Bieber The coquette shorts are a particular favourite of whimsical dresser Iris Law

They were typically worn with a short jacket and a knee-length skirt, offering a practical underlayer for the wearer.

Today, the opposite is true. Influencers and internet muses such as Iris Law and Hailey Bieber style the piece as they are, for all to see and spectate. The garment leans neatly into the SS24 underwear-as-outerwear trend, which incorporates the proud display of intimates from bras to pants into everyday dressing.

Ottolinger, Ann Demeulemeester, Natasha Zinko, Gucci and Miu Miu, who famously sent Emma Corrin down the runway in crystal-clad hot pants layered over tights, have all backed the deliciously feminine fad. It was only time that the visible cheeky-cut evolved into the visible bloomer.

Considering that bloomers are an amalgamation of Gen Z trends, their ascension up the trend ranks was inevitable. Coquette to their core with a Victoriana twist and steeped in vintage motifs, the ruffled shorts quickly came to dominate the fashionscape.

Christian Dior SS23 Simone Rocha SS23

Simone Rocha sent pale peach, tulle bloomers down her SS24 runway. Ditsy floral renditions appeared within Dior’s SS23 collections. Kiko Kostadinov introduced the design into the menswear sphere for the brand’s SS23 display.

The high street was quick to catch on. Bohemian brands from Free People to Urban Outfitters introduced knicker-like pieces into their online collections, via frothy lace styles and picnic-ready gingham. Pinterest’s Summer Trend Report 2024 noted that the online search for gingham shorts had rocketed by 770 per cent since last year. No doubt, the kuwaii bloomer played a part.

© Kevin Kane Sabrina Carpenter performed at Madison Square Garden in New York resplendent in bloomers and a corset

Yet, as with all micro-trends, bloomers became too popular. Almost to the point that wearing them, especially a checked pair, would signal the wearer as a mindless trends follower.

This irked me. Bloomers have been around for 200 years, and only now run the risk of becoming imminently passé? When I want a pair? Talk about unfortunate timing.

Don’t get me wrong, I still love bloomers. But I’d suggest putting in the effort to find a true vintage, pure cotton, knee-skimming pair. Shelve the readily-available overdone gingham renditions. As cute as they are, their shelf life is limited. Plus, over time the elasticated seams will wear and you’ll be left with a pair of worn-out boxers that should belong in the top drawer of a teenage boy.

© Imaxtree The flirty silhouette has been toyed with by Simone Rocha, Anna Sui, Gucc, Louis Vuitton and other luxury labels

Instead, I’d encourage all to embrace their inner pirate with a pair of breathable capri-style alternatives. The perfect blend of Lolita whimiscality and Regency romance, vintage pantalettes offer a historical quality that is yet to fall out of favour anytime soon.

MORE: 2024 Aesthetics Explained: From Grandadcore to Coquettecore and Mob Wives

RELATED: 7 TikTok beauty aesthetics that are set to dominate in 2024

Think American Suffragette. Think Keira Knightly in Pirates of the Caribbean. Think Steampunk. Want to cheat the micro trend cycle? Avoid the polyester.

Bloomers are frivolous in the most fantastic of ways. And once I unearth my dream pair, I’ll be wearing them year-in, year-out regardless of what the TikTok girlies think.