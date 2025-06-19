Jennifer Lopez rocks jeans and a cute top for a casual day at home

The power of jeans and a cute top knows no bounds in the fashion world, and it seems even Jennifer Lopez can’t seem to get enough of the timeless wardrobe hero.

Sharing a selection of stylish snaps to her Instagram feed on Wednesday night, the American icon took a brief hiatus from being on stage to enjoy some downtime at home.

Despite trading in her liquid latex catsuit for something a little more casual, the 55-year-old proved basic needn’t be boring.

© @jlo Jen's face card never declines

Posing for a few mirror selfies (she really is just like us) JLo rocked a boat neck, sage green ribbed long sleeve, which she tucked into a pair of high waisted, wide leg blue jeans.

In true glamorous pop-icon fashion, the singer, actress and entrepreneur decided on a full face beat for a day at home. To accentuate her eyes she rocked a subtle yet sultry smokey eye look while her plump lips were layered with a shimmery brown gloss.

© @jlo Is JLo bringing back straightened hair for SS25?

As for her hair, the star decided to straighten her long blonde locks, wearing them out in a middle part style, cascading over her shoulders.

Fans of her beauty regimen were quick to notice her neutral manicure option, a far cry from her usual bold, toned talons.

© @jlo JLo's Up All Night Tour starts on July 8th

Jennifer captioned her post “Home for a heartbeat…then it’s back to the stage. #JLoLiveIn2025” making sure her fans are aware of her upcoming busy music schedule with the Up All Night Tour, which will soon take her around the globe to Europe and the UAE.

This will be her first international tour since 2019, so understandably, fans are oozing with excitement in the comment section. One saying: “I am so excited to see you again after thirteen years…see you in Italy baby and I will celebrate my birthday with YOU dancing all night.”

As far as off-duty looks go, JLo’s jeans and a cute top combo is a failsafe ensemble that we will most definitely be recreating once the heatwave concludes.