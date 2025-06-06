Jennifer Lopez debuts shocking hair transformation for exciting new role

Multi-hyphenate icon Jennifer Lopez is not only recognised for her ability to act, sing and create a beauty line that is adored around the globe, but she's also a master in the fashion department.

Her sartorial versatility knows no bounds, but she rarely strays too far from her signature luscious brunette locks, which constantly embody effortless glamour.

But now the 55-year-old has ditched the brown for bright bleach blonde, for a brand new movie, Kiss of the Spider Woman.

JLo will take on the role of a character named Aurora, who is the epitome of silver screen glamour. She channels a hypnotic 1980s screen siren with platinum Hollywood waves, seductive red lips, and jaw-dropping art deco-inspired outfits. She radiates dangerous glamour - an otherworldly femme fatale.

© Youtube Jennifer Lopez is putting bleach blonde back on the map in her new movie, Kiss of the Spider Woman

IMBD explains the storyline as: "Set in an Argentinian prison in 1983 during the military dictatorship, Luis Molina, a gay hairdresser, is serving an eight-year sentence for allegedly corrupting a minor. To escape the horrors of his imprisonment, Molina imagines films starring a classic screen actress named Ingrid Luna, including a role of the spider woman, who kills her prey with a kiss. Molina's life is upended when a Marxist, Valentin Arregui Paz, is brought into his cell, and the two form an unlikely bond."

Jennifer has always flirted with blonde hues, from honey-kissed highlights to caramel balayage, but they've always been anchored in her signature brunette base. Her latest look for her new silver screen flick is officially the blondest she's ever been - and it suits her.

In an Instagram post debuting the new trailer, the official film account explained: "Jennifer Lopez, Diego Luna, and Tonatiuh star in #KissoftheSpiderWoman. From Academy Award winner Bill Condon, director of Dreamgirls and writer of Chicago. Only in theaters October 10."

Set your alarm for this autumn, because we predict this is going to be a good one...