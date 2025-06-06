Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jennifer Lopez debuts shocking hair transformation for exciting new role
Subscribe
Jennifer Lopez debuts shocking hair transformation for exciting new role
Jennifer Lopez at the Variety Sundance Studio Presented by Audible on January 26, 2025 in a white jumpsuit© Variety via Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez debuts shocking hair transformation for exciting new role

The Hollywood heavyweight shared a first look teaser trailer from her upcoming movie, Kiss of the Spider Woman

Lauren Ramsay
Fashion and Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Multi-hyphenate icon Jennifer Lopez is not only recognised for her ability to act, sing and create a beauty line that is adored around the globe, but she's also a master in the fashion department. 

Her sartorial versatility knows no bounds, but she rarely strays too far from her signature luscious brunette locks, which constantly embody effortless glamour.

But now the 55-year-old has ditched the brown for bright bleach blonde, for a brand new movie, Kiss of the Spider Woman

JLo will take on the role of a character named Aurora, who is the epitome of silver screen glamour. She channels a hypnotic 1980s screen siren with platinum Hollywood waves, seductive red lips, and jaw-dropping art deco-inspired outfits. She radiates dangerous glamour - an otherworldly femme fatale.

Jennifer Lopez is putting bleach blonde back on the map in her new movie, Kiss of the Spider Woman© Youtube
Jennifer Lopez is putting bleach blonde back on the map in her new movie, Kiss of the Spider Woman

IMBD explains the storyline as: "Set in an Argentinian prison in 1983 during the military dictatorship, Luis Molina, a gay hairdresser, is serving an eight-year sentence for allegedly corrupting a minor. To escape the horrors of his imprisonment, Molina imagines films starring a classic screen actress named Ingrid Luna, including a role of the spider woman, who kills her prey with a kiss. Molina's life is upended when a Marxist, Valentin Arregui Paz, is brought into his cell, and the two form an unlikely bond."

View post on Instagram
 

Jennifer has always flirted with blonde hues, from honey-kissed highlights to caramel balayage, but they've always been anchored in her signature brunette base. Her latest look for her new silver screen flick is officially the blondest she's ever been - and it suits her.

In an Instagram post debuting the new trailer, the official film account explained: "Jennifer Lopez, Diego Luna, and Tonatiuh star in #KissoftheSpiderWoman. From Academy Award winner Bill Condon, director of Dreamgirls and writer of Chicago. Only in theaters October 10."

Set your alarm for this autumn, because we predict this is going to be a good one...

Transform your routine with expert advice from our beauty and wellness team

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Beauty

See more

Read More