Jodie Comer's slim-fitting futuristic silver gown is a clever nod to her new film
Jodie Comer attends the "28 Years Later" World Premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on June 18, 2025 in London, England© Mike Marsland/WireImage

The Killing Eve actress looked incredible at the London premiere of her new horror movie 28 Years Later

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
If you’ve ever seen Killing Eve, you’ll know just how incredible British actress Jodie Comer is. 

Aside from her incredibly convincing portrait of possibly the best-dressed villain TV has ever seen, her off-screen wardrobe doesn't fall far from the tree. 

In true It-girl style, the 32-year-old small (and now silver) screen star proved just how iconic her style game is at the world premiere of her newest horror/thriller film, 28 Years Later, in London on Wednesday evening. 

Jodie Comer attends the World Premiere of 28 YEARS LATER at Odeon Luxe in Leicester Square on Wednesday 18 June 2025. The film will be released only in cinemas from 19 June 2025 on June 18, 2025 in London, England© Getty Images
The Prada gown fitted her to perfection

Jodie called on famed Italian fashion house Prada to create her a custom look for her big night. Opting for a slim-fitting metallic silver halterneck gown that dazzled under the balmy sunset, Jodie nailed futuristic fashion

To accentuate the already striking ensemble, Jodie took hair and makeup cues from Jennifer Lopez, wearing her 'bronde' locks in a sleek middle parted pin-straight style - a look the pair are clearly trying to make mainstream for SS25. 

Jodie Comer attends the "28 Years Later" World Premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on June 18, 2025 in London© Mike Marsland/WireImage
Pin-straight hair is doing the rounds at the moment

Makeup-wise, the leading lady matched her outfit with a sultry silver smoky eye while her deep brown, sharply lined lips created the ultimate pout. 

The new movie has garnered quite the commotion amongst movie buffs over the past week or so, movie review site Rotten Tomatoes already giving it 92 per cent. 

(L-R) Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Alfie Williams, Jodie Comer, Ralph Fiennes and Danny Boyle attend the "28 Years Later" World Premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on June 18, 2025 in London, © Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
The cast for this film is simply elite

Jodie is joined on screen by co-stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Alfie Williams, Jack O'Connell, and Wes Anderson’s beloved Ralph Fiennes. The British actress plays the role of Isla, a mother to a 12-year-old son who lives in a “ruthlessly enforced quarantine” after ‘The Rage’ virus infected most of the world three decades prior. Throughout the film which is set in a post-apocalyptic world, Isla and her family are faced with living life amongst those still infected. 

All in all, reviews deem it emotional, creepy, disturbing and scary. What more could you want from a star-studded horror?

