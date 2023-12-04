Jodie Comer puts a tailored spin on a party season classic at the 2023 Fashion Awards

Britain's answer to the Met has finally arrived, and instead of avante-garde splendour, actress Jodie Comer is serving understated chic - and we can't get enough.

The Killing Eve star brought her style A-game to London's Royal Albert Hall for the 2023 Fashion Awards, and her take on a party dressing classic has us poised to recreate it as soon as we possibly can.

The Help actress is well-versed in pared-back elegance, and her red carpet look for the prestigious event posed no exception.



For the biggest night of the British fashion calendar, Jodie went for a muted with her colour palette, rocking a little black dress.

The 30-year-old's LBD, courtesy of Victoria Beckham, oozed calculated polish. The mini-length piece felt reflective of the British fashion house's penchant for sharp tailoring, featuring sleek lapels and unexpected distressed detailing around the armholes.



The award-winning theatrical star paired her cool-girl mini alongside sheer tights, black barely-there sandals and flashes of silver, both in her jewellery choices and washed across her lids.

Black and silver is officially our new favourite colour combo…

What happens at the Fashion Awards?

The most hotly-anticipated night of the British fashion calendar is finally here, and this year's festivities are taking place at London's Royal Albert Hall.

The event is draws the industry's brightest luminaries, from supermodels and tastemakers to designers and editors, all poised to celebrate and raise funds for the British Fashion Council's charities which support "future growth and success" of the industry via "education, grant-giving, and business mentoring".

After showcasing their 'fits on the red carpet, attendees are treated to an opulent ceremony. Accolades span from 'Model of the Year' (Alton Mason, Anok Yai, Kai-Isaiah Jamal, Liu Wen, Mona Tougaard and Paloma Elsesser are in the running for 2023) to the 'Outstanding Achievement Award', which this year is being bestowed on Valentino Garavani.