Jodie Comer wears a Vivienne Westwood masterpiece to The Bikeriders premiere

Nothing scratches our fashion-obsessed brains more than a notable face in an opulent, perfectly tailored red carpet ensemble and Jodie Comer just did exactly that.

© Getty Effortless elegance at its finest

The Killing Eve star decided to go all out for the London Gala Screening of her new silver screen flick, The Bikeriders, donning a custom-made, corseted Vivienne Westwood dress in a dreamy red wine hue. The dress fitted Jodie like a glove and featured ruched drape detailing around her hips, a boned corset with off-the-shoulder straps and an ankle-length hem.

For accessories she paired her striking ensemble with a set of gold Jimmy Choo shoes and a set of simple gold diamond earrings from Frida and Florence Jewellery.

© Getty Her makeup artist deserves a raise for this look

For glam, the Liverpool-born actress pinned her hair up into a messy bun, letting her wispy bronde fringe pieces frame her face. She also decided to sport a sultry black cat-eye, glowing skin and a subtle toned lip look.

In the new film The Bikeriders, Jodie plays the part of Kathy, alongside heavyweight costars Austin Butler, who plays Benny and Tom Hardy who plays Johnny. Kathy finds herself falling for bad boy motorcycle gang member Benny, whose day-to-day life is dangerous and violent.

© Getty Jodie and her co-stars Austin Butler and Tom Hardy

The film, which already has an 84% Rotten Tomatoes rating, is set to hit cinemas on June 21st.

This is the first red carpet look we’ve seen from the celebrated star in a while due to her extremely busy filming and Broadway schedule. The last time we saw her dressed to the nines was at last year's Fashion Awards, where she donned a sleeveless blazer dress by Victoria Beckham.

Although it’s rare that we get to indulge in a killer Jodie Comer look, her custom red wine-hued Vivienne Westwood look has most definitely kept the wolf from every fashion lover's door until her next red carpet outing.