Jodie Comer says ugly-chic shoes are back in business

Whenever the internet gets upset over a pair of shoes, we know it’s going to be a good day in the office.

On Tuesday evening, Killing Eve actress Jodie Comer attended the Harper's Bazaar Women Of The Year Awards 2024 at prestigious London hub Claridge’s, alongside fellow industry veterans and emerging stars.

For the central London bash, the Liverpudlian wore 16Arlington's ‘Ettina’ dress, which featured swathes of dark chocolate sequins, a mini silhouette, a scooped neckline and a Nineties-inspired mesh underlay.

© Getty Jodie graced the Harper's Bazaar Women Of The Year Awards 2024 at Claridge's

Oozing party girl glamour as she took to the red carpet, Jodie completed her look by styling her sandy hair down loose with a polished side parting, while debuting a soft makeup blend consisting of a pale pink lip, a dusting of blush and a classic eyeliner flick.

However, all eyes fell upon her shoe choice for the after hours bash. The actress slipped into a pair of mesh thong kitten heels, fusing beach-ready silhouettes with on-trend fabrics.

© Getty PFW SS25 © Getty NYFW SS24

The heels left much to unpack for onlookers. Sure, mesh shoes have dominated 2024, championed by Jennifer Lawrence, Kaia Gerber and Alexa Chung, who has been spotted in Alaïa's cult-adored fishnet Mary Jane ballet pumps. Yet the Fitflop-inspired take on the trend is a fresh new spin.

The actress’ shoe selection marked the marriage of the aforementioned with the ongoing captivation with thon-shaped footwear.

© Getty Emily Ratajkowski for Miu Miu SS23

For example, thong boots were unmissable during fashion month. A bold fusion of a thong sandal and knee-high boot with a sleek leather construction, an open-toe design, and a slender stiletto heel, the kickers successfully divided fashion lovers across the city.

Pioneered by Miu Miu, who debuted the avant-garde design in its spring/summer 2024 collection, thong boots led on from thong mules, a strappier version of Jodie’s controversial kicks.

Love them or hate them, Jodie’s shoewear shows that fashion flourishes when worn by the brave. Bring on the thong.