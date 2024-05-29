Who are Lady Kitty, Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia Spencer – Everything you need to know about Princess Diana's glamorous nieces

Good genes certainly run in the Spencer family, as not only was the late Princess Diana one of the most glamorous royals to have lived, but her three nieces: Lady Kitty Spencer, Lady Eliza Spencer and Lady Amelia Spencer are just as beautiful.

The trio are the children of Earl Charles Spencer and his first wife, Victoria Lockwood and all three have found success as models. Both Lady Kitty and Lady Eliza have walked down the aisle and on both occasions their nuptials proved to be the social event of the year with mind-blowing ceremonies and star-studded guest lists.

WATCH: Lady Amelia Spencer & Lady Eliza Spencer: Who knows who best?

Read on to find out all you need to know about the late Diana's three nieces…

Early lives

Lady Kitty is the eldest of the trio and was born on 28 December 1990, while her twin sisters were welcomed on 10 July 1992. All three are the children of Earl Spencer and Victoria Lockwood and they have a brother, Louis, Viscount Althorp. They have three half-siblings from their father: Edmund Spencer, Lady Lara Spencer and Lady Charlotte Spencer and a half-brother from their mother, Samuel Aitken.

© Tim Graham Kity made her modelling debut at the age of one

Lady Kitty spent most of her early life in South Africa with her parents, but following their 1997 divorce, she split her time between the country and her father's native UK. At age of one, Lady Kitty and her mother appeared on the cover of Harper's Bazaar UK, and Kitty would eventually pursue modelling as her career.

Like their older sister, Amelia and Eliza spent time in South Africa before moving to the UK, and the trio all eventually debuted on the debutante circuit, with Kitty taking centre stage in 2009.

© Tim Graham Amelia and Eliza opted to study at different universities

The oldest Spencer sister later studied at the University of Cape Town, before completing her studies in Florence and pursuing a masters degree in luxury brand management. While Amelia followed her older sister to Cape Town, Eliza remained in the UK, studying art at the University of Edinburgh.

Careers

All three women entered into the modelling industry and as aforementioned, Kitty made her cover debut at the age of one. She started working as a professional model in 2015 in Tatler after signing with Storm Management.

© Jacopo Raule Kitty has walked for brands like Dolce & Gabbana

The 33-year-old has appeared in publications like Vogue Japan, Elle Russia and Marie Claire Spain and was also a brand ambassador for Bulgari before moving to Dolce & Gabbana; she walked the runway for the latter in 2017.

However, Kitty is also known for her charitable pursuits and she followed in her late aunt's footsteps by becoming an ambassador for the homeless charity Centrepoint. Kitty is also a patron of military charity Give Us Time and has raised funds for the Elton John AIDS Foundation and Save the Children.

© Jacopo Raule Amelia and Eliza are also successful models

Both Eliza and Amelia are also signed to Storm, but Amelia also pursues a career as a wedding planner and is a brand ambassador for brands like Chopard and Michael Kors. Eliza has found additional work as a brand ambassador, including for luxury jeweller Boodles.

Personal lives

In January 2020, Lady Kitty announced her engagement to multimillionaire businessman Michael Lewis, who is 32-years her senior. The stunning event featured a star-studded guest list, six different wedding dresses, luxury gift bags, fireworks and more. Her dresses were inspired by her heritage and her love for Italy and included an off-the-shoulder gown that Princess Diana's niece changed into following the wedding ceremony.

Lady Kitty walked down the aisle in 2021 View post on Instagram

Following the marriage, Lady Kitty became a stepmother to Michael's three children, but earlier in the year on Mother's Day, Kitty revealed she'd secretly welcomed a daughter with her beau. "It's the joy of my life to be your mummy, little one," she wrote. "I love you unconditionally. Happy Mother's Day to those who celebrate today."

© Dave Benett Amelia and Greg married in 2023

Meanwhile, in 2023, Lady Amelia walked down the aisle with her university sweetheart, Greg Mallett, who is currently a fitness, mindset and nutrition coach. The pair married in South Africa in a ceremony that was exclusively covered by HELLO!. Her husband sweetly told us at the time: "I've been waiting 14 years to see Amelia walk down the aisle. To be married is a dream come true."

© Dave Benett Eliza and Channing have been dating for 8 years

While Eliza is yet to walk down the aisle, she is in a long-term relationship with Channing Millerd.

EXCLUSIVE: David Emanuel talks Princess Diana's dress, his new range and what he really thinks of the Spencer sisters' wedding gowns

GALLERY: Royal twins! From Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella of Monaco to Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer