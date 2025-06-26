Victoria Beckham's stunning see-through skirt is the stuff of dreams

Listen up, fashion fans! Fashion designer and pop icon Victoria Beckham has served up another truly fantastic outfit that we can't wait to copy.

Mrs David Beckham has honed a very particular and refined sense of style over the years, and this ensemble is no exception.

Posh Spice was snapped at her brand's store at 36 Dover Street, where her eponymous label was hosting an event to celebrate Isa Grutman jewelery by Isabela Grutman curating a collection for the store, available until June 26th.

© @victoriabeckham Victoria Beckham wears a black blazer and long sheer mesh skirt

For the occasion, VB opted for one of her classics - a sharp tailored blazer in an inky black shade with tuxedo detail on the labels.

Teamed with the menswear classic, Victoria paired a black dress with plunging neckline, and most excitingly of all a long sheer mesh skirt. Consider us obsessed.

© @victoriabeckham Victoria Beckham and Isabela Grutman

The skirt toed the line between ethereal and edgy and nodded to the lingerie-as-outerwear trend that simply won't quit.

When paired with the eternally stylist blazer, the femininity of the entire ensemble was diluted. Who said you can't wear a see through skirt to a fancy event, eh?

© @victoriabeckham Victoria Beckham and her son Cruz

Beckhams's accessories were understated yet deliberate. Victoria paired her look with pointed black stilettos (she famously adores a high heel) and her shoulder length hair was styled in soft waves, and her makeup was subtle yet polished.

She opted for delicate jewels, including a stunning green ring, plus a classic gold watch.

For the event, Isabela Grutman opted for the other side of the colour wheel in a crisp white jumpsuit paired with gold jewellery and heels and the glossiest blow out we've possibly ever seen.

Isabela Grutman, Victoria Beckham and Sarah Harris

Other attendees included Victoria's youngest son Cruz and guests were treated to a panel talk from the iconic pop star, jewellery designer Isabela and fashion journalist Sarah Harris, in the immaculate setting of Victoria Beckham's flagship store (why doesn't our house look this nice, eh!)