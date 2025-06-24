Simone Ashley revives the peplum trend in showstopping dress at the F1: The Movie premiere

At the glitzy European premiere of the F1: The Movie, taking place in London's Leicester Square, Bridgerton actress Simone Ashley made an unforgettable entrance, donning a sculptural golden masterpiece that shimmered like molton metal.

The British actress, known for her sleek sartorial choices was utterly scene stealing in the gown that bordered on wearable art.

But most excitingly of all, Simone's gown of choice signals the triumphant return of the peplum. The controversial 2010s detail that Millennials adored (and wore everywhere) and quickly declined from popularity, to be relegated to the bargain bin of many a charity shop.

© WireImage Simone Ashley attends the F1: The Movie European Premiere in London

However, this isn't the peplums we used to wear to the club with a pencil skirt and sky high stilettos. Simone's peplum (from Balmain's autumn/winter 2025 collection) is oozing with modernity thanks to its futuristic twist and clean lines.

Ashley's fashion triumph comes with a twist of bittersweet news. While she was originally cast in the much-anticipated Formula 1 movie starring Brad Pitt - reports emerged that she was cut from the final version of the film.

© Mike Marsland/WireImage Simone Ashley looked resplendent in Balmain

According to industry insiders, production delays and narrative restructuring led to a reshuffling of roles, with Ashley's character being written out in post-production changes.

Ashley herself has yet to publicly comment on the situation, but her radiant appearance at the premiere delighted fans, especially in her shimmering armour of gold.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for App Simone Ashley at the F1: The Movie after party

The F1 movie is an emotional character-driven story of redemption, mentorship and sibling rivalry on the asphalt. It explores how Sonny - played by Brad Pitt - is haunted by past failures and must learn to trust again, not just in himself but in the talented rookie (played by Damson Idris) at his side

The news of Simone Ashley's cut from the film came as a disappointment to fans of the actress, especially given her rising star power; however with an exciting psychological thriller, This Tempting Madness, in the pipeline for the actress, we're sure there are many exciting things ahead.