Simone Ashley revives the peplum trend in showstopping gold dress at the F1: The Movie premiere
Simone Ashley revives the peplum trend in showstopping dress at the F1: The Movie premiere

Despite being cut from the final movie, the Bridgerton actress looked sensational in Balmain

Clare Pennington
Associate Editor
2 minutes ago
At the glitzy European premiere of the F1: The Movie, taking place in London's Leicester Square, Bridgerton actress Simone Ashley made an unforgettable entrance, donning a sculptural golden masterpiece that shimmered like molton metal.

The British actress, known for her sleek sartorial choices was utterly scene stealing in the gown that bordered on wearable art. 

But most excitingly of all, Simone's gown of choice signals the triumphant return of the peplum. The controversial 2010s detail that Millennials adored (and wore everywhere) and quickly declined from popularity, to be relegated to the bargain bin of many a charity shop.

Simone Ashley, a British-Indian actress with warm brown skin and long, softly waved black hair, stands poised and confident against a modern monochrome and gold backdrop. She wears a figure-hugging, futuristic gold dress that appears to be constructed from small, metallic, rectangular tiles—each catching the light like a jewel. The structured dress flares at the waist with a peplum detail, enhancing her hourglass silhouette, and extends into a form-fitting pencil skirt that ends mid-calf. Her neckline is high and halter-style, lending a regal air to the ensemble. She accessorizes with large gold hoop earrings and gold strappy heels that perfectly complement the ensemble’s opulence. Her makeup is minimal but luminous—bronzed skin, soft smoky eyes, and a neutral lip—allowing the dress to command center stage.© WireImage
Simone Ashley attends the F1: The Movie European Premiere in London

However, this isn't the peplums we used to wear to the club with a pencil skirt and sky high stilettos. Simone's peplum (from Balmain's autumn/winter 2025 collection) is oozing with modernity thanks to its futuristic twist and clean lines.

Ashley's fashion triumph comes with a twist of bittersweet news. While she was originally cast in the much-anticipated Formula 1 movie starring Brad Pitt - reports emerged that she was cut from the final version of the film.

Simone Ashley looked resplendent in Balmain

According to industry insiders, production delays and narrative restructuring led to a reshuffling of roles, with Ashley's character being written out in post-production changes.

Ashley herself has yet to publicly comment on the situation, but her radiant appearance at the premiere delighted fans, especially in her shimmering armour of gold.

Simone Ashley stands in a bar wearing a grey metallic draped mini dress with gold accessories© Dave Benett/Getty Images for App
Simone Ashley at the F1: The Movie after party

The F1 movie is an emotional character-driven story of redemption, mentorship and sibling rivalry on the asphalt. It explores how Sonny - played by Brad Pitt - is haunted by past failures and must learn to trust again, not just in himself but in the talented rookie (played by Damson Idris) at his side 

The news of Simone Ashley's cut from the film came as a disappointment to fans of the actress, especially given her rising star power; however with an exciting psychological thriller, This Tempting Madness, in the pipeline for the actress, we're sure there are many exciting things ahead. 

