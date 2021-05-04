Hailey Bieber’s $40 yellow Birkenstocks are the cozy shoe you need for summer

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Hailey Bieber is quickly rising to style star status with her eye-catching ensembles, whether she’s making a fashion statement in a dress, a bikini, or with her off-duty style.

This time, the model did just that in her car, as she kicked up her heels and showed off her enviable yellow Birkenstocks in her Instagram Insastory.

Hailey's Birkenstocks are so cute - and affordable!

And we're obsessed.

The cozy kicks are the perfect shoe for spring and summer, not only because of their vibrant hue but also because of their comfort.

Birkenstock’s are known for being easy to walk in and you can wear them to run errands, for picnics, or for brunches with friends.

We loved them and tracked them down on Birkenstock, and although Hailey often wears designer duds that have astronomical price tags, you can get these for only $39.99. They also make a great last-minute gift for moms.

The shoes are going fast on Birkenstock, so we also found them in neon yellow at DSW and Zappos.

Birkenstock, $39.99, Birkenstock

Hailey’s Birkenstocks aside, the model made her celebrity friends and fans go wild when she shared a photo of herself on Instagram over the weekend and showed off her toned physique in a light pink Traingl Vinca Terry Floss bikini.

Hailey completed the look with a gold body chain, gold hoop earrings, and a hot pink lip.

Hailey stunned in a pink Triangl bikini

“You are so beautiful!!!”, Khloe Kardashian wrote in the comments of her post, and singer Normani added “beautiful”. A follower chimed in, “Are you kidding meeee. This is everything!”

We didn’t spot Hailey’s husband, Justin Bieber, in her comments this time, but he did pay tribute to his ladylove on the same day with a sweet Instagram post instead.

The Peaches singer shared a gorgeous photo of the fashionista looking stylish per usual as she sat in a restaurant booth wearing a floral pink top paired with cat-eye frames.

Justin paid tribute to Hailey with a sweet post, saying "still can't believe you chose me"

“Strong, confident, independent loyal.. still can't believe you chose me @haileybieber", Justin captioned the photo. The post quickly racked up over three million likes less than a day after he posted it.

The duo tied the knot in September 2018, when Hailey was 21 and Justin was 24.

