This is how Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner are wearing Kylie's new Khy collection

Kylie Jenner captured attention this week when she announced her new clothing label, Khy.

To celebrate the beauty mogul's first collection dropping next week, she hosted a lavish party attended by LA’s most stylish It-girls, including Hailey Bieber and Kylie's supermodel sister Kendall Jenner. Although we don't know much about the collection just yet, Kylie's TikTok proves that there will be leather-look pieces aplenty.

MORE: Kylie Jenner x Khy: Here's everything we know about the beauty mogul's new fashion brand

READ: 21 fashion collaborations that everyone is talking about right now

In the most Gen Z product soft launch possible, she shared a TikTok with her 54m followers featuring her closest girlfriends, who attended the party wearing pieces from her collection. She simply captioned the video: "@Khy !!!! khy.com"

Kylie appeared on camera first wearing a leather-look halterneck top with daring cut-outs across the back, which she paired with leather trousers.

© MEGA Kendall Jenner wearing a midaxi dress from khy

Drafting in her sister for support, Kendall oozed glamour in a strapless fitted tube dress with a midaxi length, paired with sheer tights and court pumps. She accessorised with a statement rose ring and opted for an updo with loose face-framing tendrils, unleashing an air of dark romance.

Justin Bieber’s wife and beauty entrepreneur Hailey wore the ultimate cool-girl ensemble in Khy's bandeau zip-up mini dress, layered with a sheer long-sleeved, high-neck top, tights and sunglasses.

READ: Kim Kardashian’s lavish birthday dinner: from the outfits to the star-studded guest list

© MEGA Hailey paired her mini dress with sheer tights and sunglasses

She opted for a Sofia Richie-approved slicked-back bun with silver drop earrings.

© Instagram / @kyliejenner Kylie previously shared an Instagram image wearing the bandeau dress Hailey rocked

DON'T MISS: Hailey Bieber pays homage to Princess Diana with an effortless off-duty look

What can we expect from Kylie Jenner’s fashion brand?

“The 13-piece collection will feature a range of distinct Kylie-esque pieces, including a leather trench as well as a sheer red and teal midi dress, a duck egg green feather coat and some formfitting basics,” explains Hello! Fashion’s Orion Scott. “The inaugural Khy collection will offer an extensive size range, from XXS to 4XL and strive to ‘redefine the meaning of a fashion brand’.”

Sign up for early access on khy.com and mark your calendars for the release date on 1 November.