The Best Dressed celebrity guests at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s Venice wedding

If there were ever a wedding to rival a red carpet, it’s this one.

As Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez tie the knot in what’s already being hailed as the "wedding of the century," all eyes have turned to Venice, not just for the romance but for the fashion.

The couple’s three-day celebration kicked off with a candlelit welcome at the gothic Madonna dell'Orto church, followed by a stay fit for billionaires at the ultra-exclusive Aman Hotel, where 200 of the world’s most influential names are being hosted.

Held in the famously private gardens of San Giorgio Island, the ceremony itself remains out of bounds to the public, but the guestlist certainly doesn’t. With names like Oprah Winfrey, Kim Kardashian, Queen Rania of Jordan, Leonardo DiCaprio and Ivanka Trump descending upon the floating city (many by private jet, naturally), this is less a wedding and more a high society summit.

And with so much wealth, glamour and star power in one place, the fashion didn’t disappoint. From sweeping gowns to razor-sharp tailoring, the outfits seen so far are nothing short of spectacular. Whether stepping off water taxis or sweeping through candlelit receptions, these guests brought their sartorial A game to every moment.

Scroll on as we chart the most stylish looks from the multi-day nuptials, from welcome cocktails to the main event, proving that when Bezos throws a wedding, it’s a runway in disguise…

The Best Dressed Guests at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's Wedding:

1/ 10 © AFP via Getty Images Vittoria Ceretti A fairytale with a twist: Vittoria Ceretti's sculpted grey corset gown featured trailing side lacing and a crystal-studded bodice, crowned with oversized mauve flower appliqués. The supermodel’s natural beauty shone through with minimal makeup giving modern Juliet energy. The silhouette was structured, but the vibe was pure Y2K romance.

2/ 10 © GC Images Khloé Kardashian Looking like the cool older cousin at the wedding who always knows where the party’s at, Khloé brought the glam in a ruffled black and silver strapless number. Her voluminous caramel waves and oversized black shades amped up the diva factor, while a sparkly cuff bracelet added flash.

3/ 10 © Anadolu via Getty Images Wendi Deng Wendi Deng brought botanical couture to the canals in Rodarte's burnt orange floral appliqué dress, accented with white mesh panelling and sculptural textures. A petite Hermès Kelly in orange matched the tone perfectly. Her sleek, centre-parted hair and minimalist jewellery kept the focus firmly on that fabulously eccentric fabric.



4/ 10 © AFP via Getty Images Lydia Kives Lydia Kives' peach silk slip dress feels like a whisper against Venetian dusk. Featuring delicate spaghetti straps and criss-crossing embellishments, it's giving goddess-on-holiday energy. Gold accessories - drop earrings, bangles, and stacked rings - elevated the look, while a soft updo added grace.

5/ 10 © GC Images Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian turned the canal into a catwalk in this ultra-fitted snakeskin dress. With bejewelled straps and a plunging neckline, the look was pure siren. A little bling, a lot of body - classic Kim, with a Venetian twist.

6/ 10 © AFP via Getty Images Orlando Bloom & Guest Orlando Bloom kept it classic with a linen shirt and cream trousers- crisp, charming, and ideal for canal-hopping. But it was this guest that really stole the show. The stylish atendee wore a powder-blue floral halterneck dress from PatBO, giving garden-party-on-a-boat vibes.

7/ 10 © GC Images Oprah Winfrey Oprah brought effortless authority in a deep maroon and white floral Valentino dress with subtle cut-outs at the waist. The look was breezy, yet commanding, styled with oversized tinted sunglasses, drop earrings, and that unmistakable smile.

8/ 10 © GC Images Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner went full bombshell in a golden lace dress from Dolce & Gabbana's SS 2001 collection. Paired with barely-there heels and signature waves, this look gets extra points for the micro black shades and stealth wealth handbag.

9/ 10 © GC Images Kris Jenner Sailing through Venice like it’s her runway (because obviously, it is) Kris Jenner kept things timeless in a black organza-sleeved gown cinched at the waist with floral accents. With a sharp bob, drop diamond earrings, and her signature smize, the momager gave full fashion matriarch realness.