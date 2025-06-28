Kylie Jenner's wedding guest dress sparks outrage for 'breaking dress code rule'

Kylie Jenner was among the star-studded guests at Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos' Italian wedding on Friday.

But while all eyes should have been on the blushing bride in her stunning mermaid gown by Dolce & Gabbana, it was Kylie's dress choice that had fans talking.

Wedding etiquette

The Kardashians star wore a custom-designed gown by Turkish-British designer Dilara Findikoglu, but her color choice sparked a heated reaction.

Kylie's floor-length gown boasted a figure-hugging silhouette and a corseted bodice with lace-up detailing and small black bows on the straps.

© Getty Images Kylie's wedding guest dress sparked controversy

Despite the designer describing the color as "icy blue", in certain photos it appeared to be a shade closer to white, a color traditionally only worn by the bride.

Kylie was accused of breaking wedding guest etiquette and criticized for her "inappropriate" outfit choice by fans on social media.

"I don't get how she's not embarrassed because no other woman is wearing white or anything close to it from what I've seen," one wrote on X.

© Getty Images Many fans thought Kylie's dress looked white

A second stated: "White should be the last color choice." A third added: "This family just refuses to dress appropriate to an event." A fourth said: "I see a bride."

While many claimed Kylie broke dress code rules, others defended her fashion choice.

© Getty Images The designer described Kylie's dress as 'icy blue'

Bezos wedding

Lauren and Jeff said "I do" in a ceremony on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore on Friday, June 27.

Other A-listers in attendance were Oprah Winfrey, Kim Kardashian, Queen Rania of Jordan, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Orlando Bloom.

The couple's three-day celebration kicked off with a candlelit welcome at the gothic Madonna dell'Orto church, while their 200 A-list guests are all staying at the ultra-exclusive Aman Hotel.

Lauren's beautiful wedding gown featured a "high-necked silhouette, finished with 180 silk chiffon-covered priest buttons and a tulle-and-lace veil, inspired by the one Sophia Loren wore in the 1958 film Houseboat."

She paired the look with a classic white veil, and her hair was styled by her longtime friend and hairstylist Rick Henry, while make-up artist Laura Ann Mele gave her a glowing and gorgeous face.

Vogue shared all the details of how Lauren picked her dress, revealing that she met with Domenico Dolce in New York to start crafting her dream gown over 18 months ago.

Lauren also revealed that her wedding gown is the first formal dress she has ever worn that does not show off her decolletage.

"It is a departure from what people expect," she said, "from what I expect – but it's very much me."

The couple went public with their relationship in January 2019, shortly after he announced he was divorcing his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie Scott, with whom he shares four children.

© Geoff Pugh/Shutterstock Jeff and Lauren wed on June 27, 2025

Jeff and Lauren got engaged in May 2023 after Jeff proposed with a dazzling pink diamond engagement ring reportedly worth $2.5 million.

During another interview with Vogue, Lauren was asked whether she plans to take her now-husband's name, and she replied: "Uh, yes, one hundred percent. I am looking forward to being Mrs. Bezos."

She was true to her word as, after the nuptials, she officially changed her name on Instagram to "Lauren Sanchez Bezos".