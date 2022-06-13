18 times cheeky royals were caught on camera

While the royal family may be on their best behaviour 99 per cent of the time, the likes of Prince William, Prince Harry and the Queen can't resist showing their playful side sometimes! Prince George has delighted fans by pulling faces on multiple occasions and Prince Louis captured everyone's hearts at the Platinum Jubilee. If you're looking for a spot of entertainment, we've rounded up some photos of when the royal family have let their prim and proper facade slip…

SEE: The best of Prince Louis - from dancing to pulling screaming faces

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince William denies Prince Louis request in Jubilee clip

Prince Louis

As if the Jubilee Pageant for the Queen wasn't entertaining enough, we also had some giggles at the many faces of four-year-old Prince Louis during the show. At one point he was even caught on camera sticking his tongue out at his mum! Luckily the Duchess wasn't phased by the cheeky behaviour an d simply tried to keep her son occupied by pointing out the floats going by along The Mall.

Princess Charlotte

In August 2019, Prince William and Kate's daughter Princess Charlotte had the crowds in hysterics after she cheekily stuck her tongue out at the King's Cup regatta in Cowes, Isle of Wight. Just before heading to the prize-giving ceremony, the Duchess bent down to encourage her children to wave to the public. Charlotte had other ideas though, as she leant forward and hilariously poked her tongue out!

SEE: Prince William sulks in unearthed childhood video – watch Princess Diana's reaction

Prince George

The young royal is quite a fan of poking his tongue out, whatever the occasion – here he is striking his best pose in Canada.

Kate Middleton

It's hard to tell whether the Duchess was simply licking her lips or giving a cheeky tongue poke when she was pictured greeting children at Gardens by the Bay during her visit to Singapore in 2012. We like to think it's the latter!

READ: Mia and Lena Tindall break into a sibling fight at Platinum Jubilee Pageant

Prince Harry

Just like his nephew Prince George, it was one of his favourite faces to pull as a child! Here he is as a four-year-old perfecting the look, much to the surprise of his mother, Princess Diana.

Prince Louis

The youngest of the Cambridge kids, Prince Louis, had his mum Kate and his aunt Meghan in giggles as he stuck his tongue out during a family day at the polo in July 2019. Louis adorably wore his mum's sunglasses for his hilarious little sketch.

Princess Charlotte

Stealing the limelight at Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding back in May 2018 was Princess Charlotte as she arrived at St George's Chapel.

Prince George

Looking less cheeky and more like he was deep in thought, George had his tongue on display as he accompanied his dad to the St Mary's Hospital to visit his newborn baby brother Prince Louis back in 2018.

MORE: Prince William and Kate Middleton's cutest twinning moments

Zara Tindall

A three-year-old Zara looked to be having fun at an event in the early eighties. What a cutie!

Meghan Markle

Meghan's not immune to a little cheekiness, especially when she's trying to make husband Prince Harry laugh - look at how gorgeous the pair look in Edinburgh.

Prince William

Long before he was a father-of-three, Prince William proved he's a big kid at heart with this mischievous look.

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's A-list playdates for Archie and Lili at Montecito home revealed

The Queen

Even the Queen can't resist her silly side sometimes!

Mia Tindall

It appears little Mia has the same concentration face as her mother Zara when getting up to mischief. Back in 2017, she seemed to be having plenty of fun playing around the coffee sign at the Whatley Manor Horse Trials at Gatcombe Park.

Prince George

In 2015, Prince George was making everyone laugh as he was held up by nanny Maria to watch the proceedings outside of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour. The adorable youngster stuck out his tongue and clapped while watching the action below!

Prince Harry

Prince Harry catches his breath after a boxing training session, and it's not the first time he's pulled such a face.

Prince Philip

Always the joker, look at Prince Philip in 2012 being a cheeky grandfather.

Prince Charles

Looks like someone was hungry! Prince Charles took a tour of the newly refurbished Fortnum and Mason in 2007 and was clearly waiting for some snacks…

MORE: Lilibet and Princess Charlotte compared to grandmother Princess Diana in unearthed photos

Kate Middleton

Kate gave the crowds in Glasgow a giggle when she gave a playful little tongue poke back in 2013.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.