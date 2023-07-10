Sienna Miller is sticking to her key Wimbledon style rule

The actress sat in the centre court audience with her partner Oli Green on Sunday

Whenever Sienna Miller steps out, we know a lesson in effortlessly chic dressing is imminent.

Suffice to say we were well and truly schooled when she attended Wimbledon 2023 on Sunday with her partner, A Good Person actor Oli Green. Not only did she wear a suit that epitomised tennis-cool, she paired with stunning yet totally unexpected shoes.

The 41-year-old sat in the star-studded crowd amongst the likes of fellow fashionistas Alexa Chung and Lila Moss, wearing a blue and white pinstripe linen suit from Ralph Lauren, who have been the events official outfitter for the last 18 years. The relaxed silhouette featured wide-leg trousers, and a loose fitting blazer with a fabric waist belt to give the look a flattering shape.

Sienna's signature style and the American label are a match made in heaven - put together and preppy, yet still impeccably cool. Her choice of shoe for the event therefore was a total surprise. The Anatomy of a Scandal star paired her look with the chunkiest pair of patent black wedge platforms, juxtaposing 2023's cult-adored minimalistic shoe trends. She paired the look with a navy and tan basket bag and classic sunglasses (and a siren red manicure).

Striped suits are part of Sienna's Wimbledon uniform. In 2021, she attended Ralph Lauren's annual lunch with British Vogue wearing silk striped ensemble from the label, paired with rounded sunglasses and a top-handled cream bag. She took cues from Meghan Markle with the look, who wore the same shirt at Wimbledon in 2018.

Alongside tantalising tennis fashion, we also turn to Sienna for festival inspo. The Glastonbury style veteran gave Y2K's beloved double denim a contemporary feel at this year's event, opting for denim separates by British label Self-Portrait. She wore high-rise shorts and a cropped jacket with embellished buttons and paired with the coolest ecru cowboy boots from Isabel Marant.

If dressing like Sienna, aka the OG It-girl, is something you aspire to, matching separates are an absolute must.