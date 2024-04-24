Tenniscore: How to ace the aesthetic in 2024

There's a new spring aesthetic on the rise and it's one both sports enthusiasts and fashion fanatics can get behind. Introducing spring 2024’s newest and arguably most notable new trend - tenniscore.

That’s right, we’re only four months into 2024 and the fashion sphere has taken yet another trend under its wing and it’s already racked up almost 20 million views on TikTok.

Why is Tenniscore trending right now?

© Getty One of Zendaya's most iconic looks on the tour

If you’ve somehow managed to swerve the FYP algorithm then the new aesthetic might come as a surprise. But all you need to know is that it’s heavily fueled by Zendaya and her newest movie Challengers, where she plays the part of Tashi, a tennis player turned coach, who transforms her tennis player husband from a mediocre player into a world-famous grand slam champion.

Although the silver screen flick isn’t out yet, Zendaya and her famed celebrity stylist Law Roach have been serving up stylistic tennis-charged looks for the global press tour, many, if not most, referencing classic tennis style, reinvented into a palatable and wearable wardrobe. Many of her looks in the last 30 days since the Challengers press tour began caught the attention of both fashion and sport lovers, projecting searches for cable knit jumpers by 1250%, whilst polo shirts have increased by 222%.

What is Tenniscore?

© Getty Tenniscore comes in all shapes and forms

Think of it as the perfect love affair between preppy fashion and on-court style and you’re on the money. Pleated mini skirts, all-white ensembles, trainers, slouchy socks, collared polo shirts and headbands galore are all hero staples of the aesthetic.

Whether you’re a fan of the sport or just love the look, we’ve rounded up the nine essentials needed to get that grand slam look.

9 things you need to get the look:

A Pleated Skirt

© Getty Pleated skirts were everywhere at Paris Fashion Week this season

Pleated skirts and racquet sports have gone hand in hand for decades and it’s not about to stop now. The options for pleated skirts at the moment are endless, allowing you to choose from various hem lengths to achieve the look you desire. I am a huge fan of the classic white mini skirt, especially those with built-in bike shorts.

A Headband

© Getty A simple black option will do

Swap out the sweatband for a fashion-fueled approach. Any headband will do in this instance however extra points if it features sporty stripes.

A Pair of White Trainers

© Getty Comfortable and chic, what more could you want?

Timeless white trainers are a wardrobe essential in their own right, however, to nail this aesthetic they’re more than essential. There are a slew of options on the market right now so finding the perfect pair shouldn't be hard, I am personally loving the all-white Adidas Samba silhouette because why not nail two trends with one stone? I also love options with a pop of colour, because after all, it is spring.

A Knit V-Neck Sweater

© Getty Extra points if the stripes on the sweats match the pop of colour on your shoes

The knit sweater in this instance is used as more of an accessory than a warming layer, however, it’s nice to know you have options. Tying a cable knit sweater with a colourful trim around your shoulders is the easiest way to achieve country club chic, or pairing a bold-hued colourway over your polo shirt is also an option.

A Polo Shirt

© Getty Miu Miu has made polo shirts chic again

Polo shirts are currently also trending thanks to the likes of Victoria Beckham and Miu Miu’s ‘shirt sandwich’ styling hack. A collared polo shirt in any colour, shape and style will work for this aesthetic, however, I am particularly loving cropped options at the moment, especially when paired with a midi-length pleated skirt option.

Sport Socks

© Getty Your socks needn't be borning

The slouchier the better. Ribbed sports socks are the key to turning your white sneakers from casual to tenniscore-approved. I am personally a fan of sports socks with coloured stripes around the top as they add an extra accent.

A Sporty-Inspired Bag

© Getty It's all in the accessories

Although not essential, if you’re leaning in, why not completely fall? There are a range of kitsch tennis-inspired bags out there at the moment and if there’s ever a time to invest in one it has to be now.

A Tennis Bracelet

© Getty The more diamonds the better

Everyone knows that accessories are the cherry on top of any outfit, especially when in diamond form. The now-famous tennis bracelet and necklace design became famous on the court back in 1987 when Chris Evert, lost her diamond bracelet during the middle of a match at the U.S. Open Tennis Championships.

A cap or visor

© Getty Sun-smart and chic, what a combo

To really top off your ensemble a cap or visor is preferred, however not essential. Any cap or visor will do however extra points are given to those who have thrifted a vintage option with a tennis-themed motif embroidered on the front.

In my personal opinion, the aesthetic couldn’t have come at a better time considering we’re well on our way to a balmy summer season. If wearing cute sportswear in breathable, technical sweat-wicking fabrics is acceptable for out-of-the-gym activities, sign me up.