How I styled one dress three different ways for London Fashion Week

It was the day before the launch of our London Fashion Week pop-up and I had just arrived home from an intense three-week long work trip in the US for New York Fashion Week and By Rotation's US expansion activities.

Mostly unaware of our London Fashion Week activation plans, I had entrusted my London-based team to coordinate our contribution: a dressing suite at Home House in Marylebone, London with some of our most in-demand rentals - from 16Arlington British classics to Ukrainian party-friendly brand Cultnaked.

Now in its 40th year, London Fashion Week celebrates a rich history of multicultural designer talent and entails a schedule of fashion shows, parties and pop-ups, exclusive shopping events and even allows industry outsiders to indulge in street-style fashion. As an outsider to the fashion industry not very long ago (majority of my career has been in investments and finance) and the founder and CEO of a platform suggesting you to consume more consciously, I have only just started to dabble in the week where designers and production are mostly in focus.

So, how did I approach LFW?

I kept my focus very much on conscious consumption, as one would expect. With fashion being the fourth most polluting industry in the world and fashion week (or fashion month, even) bringing even more collections and trends into the world, it felt important for me to convey our mission: to transform consumption for good.

Instead of renting multiple outfits from on-trend designer names, I challenged myself to rent just one item across the three days of engagements and style it from street style and fashion show to party hostess.

Using the "rentals by location" feature which allows you to scout for items in your neighbourhood (perfect for last minute and busy people such as myself!), I rented a dress reminiscent of Jennifer Lopez's famous Versace look from independent label Kim Shui. It cost me £64 for three days, including cleaning, delivery and service fees.

MORE: The best street style outfits at London Fashion Week AW24

READ: The best dressed celebrities at London Fashion Week AW24

The Party Hostess

For my first look, my team opened London Fashion Week with a party in collaboration with EYC, the talent agency that boasts a highly-engaged Gen Z roster - a growing audience within the By Rotation app and community. As the host, I welcomed guests and partied into the early hours in my Kim Shui dress, trusty Terry de Havillands and rare Fendi Croissant bag (found on Hardly Ever Worn It). Paired with Gen Z eyeshadow and makeup, I felt free as a butterfly.

© Getty Eshita does party wear in her rented Kim Shui dress, Terry de Havilland heels and Fendi Croissant bag

The Runway

The morning after might have felt like the walk of shame, except it was very much a conscious decision to rewear my dress from the night before to the Bora Aksu show. I paired my rented Kim Shui dress with my Saks Potts coat, Linda Farrow sunglasses and Gabriela Hearst boots to give that "fashion insider" look all my industry friends so effortlessly wore to the front row. I think it was quite the success!

© Instagram / @arentyoueshita Eshita pairs her rented Kim Shui dress with my Saks Potts coat, Linda Farrow sunglasses and Gabriela Hearst boots

The Street Style Pap

With the weather showing signs of spring and the Eudon Choi show conveniently situated in my neighbourhood, I styled the rented Kim Shui dress with my navy jumper from Whistles, my new Lady Dior and pumps from Flabelus, which is a fellow female founder’s brand. The look was elegant and effortless, and transformed the dress to have its skirt moment.

© Instagram / @arentyoueshita Eshita Kabra-Davies stays warm and stylish at LFW in a rented Kim Shui dress and navy jumper

Seeing my industry friends across the three days in the same outfit, they had learnt what I was attempting to achieve and thought it was noble. I personally was very proud of how intelligently I had pulled off the various looks, while making a point about conscious consumption. It brings home the saying: "It's not the clothes that make the woman, it's the confidence and style." I enjoyed this challenge, and it certainly won't be my last time demonstrating conscious consumption. The question is: will you be joining me at the next LFW?