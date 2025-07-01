Rita Ora's boots and bikini combo is a festival outfit of dreams

Aside from seeing our favourite celebs vibing out in the mosh, the best thing to come out of Glastonbury each and every year is the outfit inspiration.

As expected, Glasto 2025 left no crumbs when it comes to style, with the queen of summer style, Rita Ora, leading the charge.

Posting a recap of her mega weekend at the iconic Somerset event to her Instagram on Monday evening, the singer, actress, and beauty buff proved just how enviable her festival wardrobe really is.

One look in particular that has gone straight to the top of our summer style moodboard is her boots and bikini look.

© @ritaora Rita's stylish rave look is going to be everywhere this summer

Styling a classic tartan print Burberry string bikini with a set of black leather pirate boots, the 34-year-old leaned into the ‘less is more’ aesthetic.

The beachside meets emo-chic look was made all the more festival appropriate thanks to her ultra chunky waist belt, which came complete with a large and in-charge silver ring accent.

© @ritaora Rita's accessory stack is peak 'festi gal

Adding to the look, Rita paired her stack of colourful admission wrist bands with a slew of gold bangles and a dainty watch. To match her armcandy accessories, she layered a chunky necklace with other pendant options to create a mismatched ensemble.

© @ritaora Tiny sports shorts are in for SS25, just ask Paul Mescal and Rita

The Burberry Cobb bikini, which features as the hero piece in the brand's latest Burberry Check campaign starring Alexa Chung and Cara Delevingne, seems to be a fan favourite for Rita. In another snap shared, she paired the itsy bitsy top with a pair of micro mini bright yellow Adidas shorts and her beloved brown Acne Studios buckle boots.

Glastonbury weekend was a famous face affair, Rita hanging out all weekend with Anya Taylor-Joy, Lorde, Alexa Chung, Idris Elba and her husband Taika Waititi.

It’s safe to say we’re jealous of both Rita’s wardrobe and the company she keeps.